I. Principles of Pediatric Toxicology

1. Overview of Childhood Poisoning

Poison Control Centers and Pediatrics

-a brief history of PCCs

-history of pediatricians in poison control

Epidemiology of Pediatric Poisoning and Adolescent Substance Abuse Prevention of Childhood Poisoning

-anticipatory guidance in the office

-effects of legislation, child-proof caps, and "Mr. Yuk" etc.

-CPSC, medwatch, etc.

2. Pediatric Drug Metabolism

-including drug-drug interactions

3. Diagnosis of Pediatric Poisoning

Clinical Approach to the Poisoned Child

Toxidromes

Laboratory Diagnosis of Poisoning

4. Gastrointestinal Decontamination of the Pediatric Patient

-include recommendation on home ipecac

5. Treatment of Pediatric Poisoning

Methods to Enhance Elimination of Toxins

Advanced Methods of Cardiorespiratory Support

6. Special Considerations Fetus

Neonate (including withdrawal) Breastfeeding

7. Child Abuse by Poisoning / Munch.-Syndrome-By Proxy

8. Dangerous Medications and Non- Toxic Exposures

9. Pediatric Preparation for Terrorism

II. Pharmaceuticals

ANALGESICS/ ANTI INFLAMMATORY / ANESTHETICS

10. Acetaminophen

11. Salicylates and NSAIDs

12. Opiates

13. Topical Analgesics and Anesthetics

-include camphor



CARDIOV ASCULAR MEDICATIONS

14. Beta-adrenergic and Calcium-channel Antagonists

15. Cardiac Glycosides

16. Clonidine and Alpha-2 Agonists

PSYCHOTROPIC MEDICATIONS

17. Cyclic Antidepressants

18. MAOI, SSRI and Other Antidepressant Drugs

19. Antipsychotic Drugs

20. Lithium

21. CNS Depressants

-barbiturates, benzodiazepines, etc.