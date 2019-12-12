Pediatric Toxicology
1st Edition
Requisites
Table of Contents
I. Principles of Pediatric Toxicology
1. Overview of Childhood Poisoning
Poison Control Centers and Pediatrics
-a brief history of PCCs
-history of pediatricians in poison control
Epidemiology of Pediatric Poisoning and Adolescent Substance Abuse Prevention of Childhood Poisoning
-anticipatory guidance in the office
-effects of legislation, child-proof caps, and "Mr. Yuk" etc.
-CPSC, medwatch, etc.
2. Pediatric Drug Metabolism
-including drug-drug interactions
3. Diagnosis of Pediatric Poisoning
Clinical Approach to the Poisoned Child
Toxidromes
Laboratory Diagnosis of Poisoning
4. Gastrointestinal Decontamination of the Pediatric Patient
-include recommendation on home ipecac
5. Treatment of Pediatric Poisoning
Methods to Enhance Elimination of Toxins
Advanced Methods of Cardiorespiratory Support
6. Special Considerations Fetus
Neonate (including withdrawal) Breastfeeding
7. Child Abuse by Poisoning / Munch.-Syndrome-By Proxy
8. Dangerous Medications and Non- Toxic Exposures
9. Pediatric Preparation for Terrorism
II. Pharmaceuticals
ANALGESICS/ ANTI INFLAMMATORY / ANESTHETICS
10. Acetaminophen
11. Salicylates and NSAIDs
12. Opiates
13. Topical Analgesics and Anesthetics
-include camphor
CARDIOV ASCULAR MEDICATIONS
14. Beta-adrenergic and Calcium-channel Antagonists
15. Cardiac Glycosides
16. Clonidine and Alpha-2 Agonists
PSYCHOTROPIC MEDICATIONS
17. Cyclic Antidepressants
18. MAOI, SSRI and Other Antidepressant Drugs
19. Antipsychotic Drugs
20. Lithium
21. CNS Depressants
-barbiturates, benzodiazepines, etc.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 1950
- Published:
- 12th December 2019
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323019156
About the Authors
Kevin Osterhoudt Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA