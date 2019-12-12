Pediatric Toxicology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323019156

Pediatric Toxicology

1st Edition

Requisites

Authors: Kevin Osterhoudt
Paperback ISBN: 9780323019156
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 12th December 2019
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

I. Principles of Pediatric Toxicology
1. Overview of Childhood Poisoning
Poison Control Centers and Pediatrics
-a brief history of PCCs
-history of pediatricians in poison control
Epidemiology of Pediatric Poisoning and Adolescent Substance Abuse Prevention of Childhood Poisoning
-anticipatory guidance in the office
-effects of legislation, child-proof caps, and "Mr. Yuk" etc.
-CPSC, medwatch, etc.
2. Pediatric Drug Metabolism
-including drug-drug interactions
3. Diagnosis of Pediatric Poisoning
Clinical Approach to the Poisoned Child
Toxidromes
Laboratory Diagnosis of Poisoning
4. Gastrointestinal Decontamination of the Pediatric Patient
-include recommendation on home ipecac
5. Treatment of Pediatric Poisoning
Methods to Enhance Elimination of Toxins
Advanced Methods of Cardiorespiratory Support
6. Special Considerations Fetus
Neonate (including withdrawal) Breastfeeding
7. Child Abuse by Poisoning / Munch.-Syndrome-By Proxy
8. Dangerous Medications and Non- Toxic Exposures
9. Pediatric Preparation for Terrorism
II. Pharmaceuticals
ANALGESICS/ ANTI INFLAMMATORY / ANESTHETICS
10. Acetaminophen
11. Salicylates and NSAIDs
12. Opiates
13. Topical Analgesics and Anesthetics
-include camphor

CARDIOV ASCULAR MEDICATIONS
14. Beta-adrenergic and Calcium-channel Antagonists
15. Cardiac Glycosides
16. Clonidine and Alpha-2 Agonists
PSYCHOTROPIC MEDICATIONS
17. Cyclic Antidepressants
18. MAOI, SSRI and Other Antidepressant Drugs
19. Antipsychotic Drugs
20. Lithium
21. CNS Depressants
-barbiturates, benzodiazepines, etc.

No. of pages:
432
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 1950
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
Paperback ISBN:
9780323019156

About the Authors

Kevin Osterhoudt Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Attending Physician, Department of Emergency Medicine, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Assistant Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

