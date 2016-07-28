Pediatric Sleep Pearls
1st Edition
Description
Following in the steps of the bestselling Sleep Medicine Pearls, this practical resource provides authoritative guidance on the evaluation and management of common pediatric sleep medicine problems using concise clinical vignettes. Experts in this rapidly growing field, led by Drs. Lourdes M. DelRosso, Richard B. Berry, Suzanne E. Beck, Mary H. Wagner, and Carole L. Marcus, provide a hands-on, case-based approach, perfect for physicians studying for the sleep boards, fellows learning sleep medicine, and physicians who see children in their practice.
Key Features
- Over 95 cases review key elements in the evaluation and management of a wide variety of pediatric sleep disorders.
- An easy-to-read "pearls" format summarizes 2 to 5 major teaching points for maximum retention. Short, templated chapters are ideal for use by busy physicians.
- Current scoring criteria from the American Academy of Sleep Medicine manual for sleep and associated events version 2.2, as well as the current International Classification of Sleep Disorders, 3rd Edition (ICSD-3).
- Expert coverage of normal sleep in children, as well as sleep disorders associated with common medical, neurologic, psychiatric, neurodevelopmental, and genetic conditions.
- Up-to-date information on pediatric obstructive sleep apnea syndrome diagnosis and management.
- Numerous illustrations of polysomnographic fragments and pictures of clinical findings help you quickly recognize key pediatric sleep patterns that lead to an accurate diagnosis. All illustrations online are in full color.
- An ideal resource for pediatric sleep medicine specialists, adult sleep medicine specialists, pediatric pulmonologists, pediatric neurologists, pediatric otolaryngologists, general pediatricians, and pediatric psychologists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 354
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 28th July 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428330
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323428347
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323392778
About the Author
Lourdes DelRosso
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics; Associate Director, Pediatric Sleep Laboratory, University of California, San Francisco School of Medicine, UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital, San Francisco/Oakland, California
Richard Berry
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Medicine, University of Florida; Medical Director, University of Florida Health Sleep Center, Gainesville, Florida
Suzanne Beck
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania Perelman School of Medicine; Medical Director, Sleep Laboratory, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
Mary Wagner
Affiliations and Expertise
Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Florida, Gainesville, Florida
Carole Marcus
Affiliations and Expertise
Distinguished Endowed Chair in Pediatrics; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania; Director, Sleep Center, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania