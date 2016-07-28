Pediatric Sleep Pearls

Following in the steps of the bestselling Sleep Medicine Pearls, this practical resource provides authoritative guidance on the evaluation and management of common pediatric sleep medicine problems using concise clinical vignettes. Experts in this rapidly growing field, led by Drs. Lourdes M. DelRosso, Richard B. Berry, Suzanne E. Beck, Mary H. Wagner, and Carole L. Marcus, provide a hands-on, case-based approach, perfect for physicians studying for the sleep boards, fellows learning sleep medicine, and physicians who see children in their practice.