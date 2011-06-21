Pediatric Sleep Medicine Update, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455704835, 9781455712366

Pediatric Sleep Medicine Update, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 58-3

1st Edition

Authors: Judith Owens Jodi Mindell
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455704835
eBook ISBN: 9781455712366
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st June 2011
Page Count: 264
Description

Sleep in children and adolescents is reviewed in this issue of Pediatric Clinics, guest edited by Drs. Judith Owens and Jodi Mindell. Drs. Owens and Mindell have gathered a panel of experts in the field of pediatric sleep medicine to pen reviews on topics including Evaluating sleep and sleep disorders in the pediatric primary care setting, insomnia, sleep-disordered breathing, Restless legs syndrome and periodic limb movement disorder, Circadian rhythm disorders, Sleep in adolescents: the perfect storm, Neurocognitive dysfunction and sleep, Sleep in children with Attention Deficit Hyperactivity Disorder, Sleep in children with Autism Spectrum Disorders, Sleep problems in children with common medical disorders, Sleep and obesity, Sleep health education, Cultural issues in children’s sleep, and Sleep in the family.

About the Authors

Judith Owens Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics, Alpert Medical School at Brown University, Providence, RI, USA

Jodi Mindell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Psychology, Saint Joseph's University, Philadelphia, PA, USA

