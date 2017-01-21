Pediatric Secrets: First South Asia Edition

Portable and high yield, Pediatric Secrets is perfect for use in clinical rotations, exam prep, or as a handy clinical reference. Drs. Richard A. Polin and Mark F. Ditmar present the essential questions and answers to help you better meet the challenges you face every day, while updated chapters highlight the latest standards in pediatric care. A bestselling volume in the Secret Series®, its Q&A format, helpful lists and tables, mnemonics, and informal tone combine to make reference fast, easy, and enjoyable.