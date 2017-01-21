Pediatric Secrets: First South Asia Edition
1st Edition
Description
Portable and high yield, Pediatric Secrets is perfect for use in clinical rotations, exam prep, or as a handy clinical reference. Drs. Richard A. Polin and Mark F. Ditmar present the essential questions and answers to help you better meet the challenges you face every day, while updated chapters highlight the latest standards in pediatric care. A bestselling volume in the Secret Series®, its Q&A format, helpful lists and tables, mnemonics, and informal tone combine to make reference fast, easy, and enjoyable.
Key Features
- "Key Points" boxes and a highly detailed index allow you to find information quickly and easily.
- Unique Q&A format expedites learning and retention.
- Top 100 Secrets section combines the top 100, high-yield facts into one chapter, providing a concise overview of the latest issues in pediatrics.
- High-yield content is ideal for exam preparation.
- Useful 2-color design highlights key headings and all questions.
- Portable size is designed to fit perfectly into a lab coat pocket.
Table of Contents
Top 100 Secrets
1. Adolescent Medicine
2. Behavior and Development
3. Cardiology
4. Dermatology
5. Emergency Medicine
6. Endocrinology
7. Gastroenterology
8. Genetics
9. Hematology
10. Infectious Diseases
11. Neonatology
12. Nephrology
13. Neurology
14. Oncology
15. Orthopedics
16. Pulmonology
17. Rheumatology
Details
- No. of pages:
- 752
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier India 2017
- Published:
- 21st January 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier India
- eBook ISBN:
- 9788131249635
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9788131249086
About the Author
Richard Polin
Affiliations and Expertise
William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York
Mark Ditmar
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Officer, Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rockville, Maryland; Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania