Pediatric Secrets: First South Asia Edition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9788131249086, 9788131249635

Pediatric Secrets: First South Asia Edition

1st Edition

Authors: Richard Polin Mark Ditmar
eBook ISBN: 9788131249635
Paperback ISBN: 9788131249086
Imprint: Elsevier India
Published Date: 21st January 2017
Page Count: 752
Portable and high yield, Pediatric Secrets is perfect for use in clinical rotations, exam prep, or as a handy clinical reference. Drs. Richard A. Polin and Mark F. Ditmar present the essential questions and answers to help you better meet the challenges you face every day, while updated chapters highlight the latest standards in pediatric care. A bestselling volume in the Secret Series®, its Q&A format, helpful lists and tables, mnemonics, and informal tone combine to make reference fast, easy, and enjoyable.

  • "Key Points" boxes and a highly detailed index allow you to find information quickly and easily.

  • Unique Q&A format expedites learning and retention.

  • Top 100 Secrets section combines the top 100, high-yield facts into one chapter, providing a concise overview of the latest issues in pediatrics.

  • High-yield content is ideal for exam preparation.

  • Useful 2-color design highlights key headings and all questions.

  • Portable size is designed to fit perfectly into a lab coat pocket.

Top 100 Secrets

　

1. Adolescent Medicine

　

2. Behavior and Development

　

3. Cardiology

　

4. Dermatology

　

5. Emergency Medicine

　

6. Endocrinology

　

7. Gastroenterology

　

8. Genetics

　

9. Hematology

　

10. Infectious Diseases

　

11. Neonatology

　

12. Nephrology

　

13. Neurology

　

14. Oncology

　

15. Orthopedics

　

16. Pulmonology

　

17. Rheumatology

Richard Polin

William T. Speck Professor of Pediatrics, College of Physicians and Surgeons, Columbia University; Director, Division of Neonatology, Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital of New York – Presbyterian, Columbia University Medical Center, New York, New York

Mark Ditmar

Medical Officer, Health Resources and Services Administration, U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rockville, Maryland; Clinical Associate Professor of Pediatrics, Jefferson Medical College, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

