Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 39-4
1st Edition
Authors: Andreas Reiff
eBook ISBN: 9780323242363
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Description
This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics teaches you the latest developments and best practices in pediatric rheumatology. Guest edited by Andreas Reiff, topics include juvenile arthritis, juvenile spondyloarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, vasculitis, scleroderma, eye conditions, and more
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 12th November 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323242363
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323242356
About the Authors
Andreas Reiff Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of South Carolina
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.