Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323242356, 9780323242363

Pediatric Rheumatology, An Issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics, Volume 39-4

1st Edition

Authors: Andreas Reiff
eBook ISBN: 9780323242363
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323242356
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th November 2013
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Rheumatic Disease Clinics teaches you the latest developments and best practices in pediatric rheumatology. Guest edited by Andreas Reiff, topics include juvenile arthritis, juvenile spondyloarthritis, inflammatory bowel disease, vasculitis, scleroderma, eye conditions, and more

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323242363
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323242356

About the Authors

Andreas Reiff Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of South Carolina

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.