Pediatric Respiratory Medicine - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323040488, 9780323070720

Pediatric Respiratory Medicine

2nd Edition

Authors: Lynn Taussig Louis Landau
eBook ISBN: 9780323070720
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323040488
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 8th April 2008
Page Count: 1152
Description

Featuring the work of recognized worldwide experts, this user-friendly text presents the most current scientific information, diagnostic approaches, and management strategies for the care of children with acute and chronic respiratory diseases. A consistent chapter format enables you to rapidly and effortlessly locate the most current protocols on manifestations, etiologies, triggers, approaches to treatment, complications, and preventative strategies. And, a bonus website—new to this edition—features all of the book’s illustrations and extensive reference lists for each chapter in electronic format for your personal use.

Key Features

  • Includes guidance on differential diagnosis to help you determine which disease or condition your patient may have.
  • Uses extensive color-coded algorithms to facilitate quick diagnosis, management, and treatment decisions.
  • Organizes material to parallel your clinical decision making process.
  • Provides expert guidance on what diagnostic tests to order for each patient—and how to interpret the results.
  • Presents important “take home” concepts within each chapter to help you recall clinical pearls.
  • Includes the most need-to-know basic science, focusing on providing clear implications for patient care.

About the Author

Lynn Taussig

Affiliations and Expertise

Special Advisor to the Provost, University of Denver, Denver CO, USA Formerly President and CEO (Retired), National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver, CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO, USA

Louis Landau

Affiliations and Expertise

Executive Dean and Professor of Paediatrics, University of Western Australia, Perth, WA, Australia

