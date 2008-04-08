Pediatric Respiratory Medicine
2nd Edition
Description
Featuring the work of recognized worldwide experts, this user-friendly text presents the most current scientific information, diagnostic approaches, and management strategies for the care of children with acute and chronic respiratory diseases. A consistent chapter format enables you to rapidly and effortlessly locate the most current protocols on manifestations, etiologies, triggers, approaches to treatment, complications, and preventative strategies. And, a bonus website—new to this edition—features all of the book’s illustrations and extensive reference lists for each chapter in electronic format for your personal use.
Key Features
- Includes guidance on differential diagnosis to help you determine which disease or condition your patient may have.
- Uses extensive color-coded algorithms to facilitate quick diagnosis, management, and treatment decisions.
- Organizes material to parallel your clinical decision making process.
- Provides expert guidance on what diagnostic tests to order for each patient—and how to interpret the results.
- Presents important “take home” concepts within each chapter to help you recall clinical pearls.
- Includes the most need-to-know basic science, focusing on providing clear implications for patient care.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 8th April 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070720
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323040488
About the Author
Lynn Taussig
Affiliations and Expertise
Special Advisor to the Provost, University of Denver, Denver CO, USA Formerly President and CEO (Retired), National Jewish Medical and Research Center, Denver, CO, USA Professor of Pediatrics, University of Colorado Health Sciences Center, Denver, CO, USA
Louis Landau
Affiliations and Expertise
Executive Dean and Professor of Paediatrics, University of Western Australia, Perth, WA, Australia