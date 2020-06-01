Pediatric Reference Intervals
8th Edition
Since the first edition was published in 1995, Pediatric Reference Intervals has been a must-have for clinical chemists, hematologists, pathologists, endocrinologists, and pediatricians. This trusted source enhances interpretation of patient results, allows comparison of test results using different methods, and helps optimize patient care. This Eighth Edition is a valuable reference providing instant and accurate reference intervals for over 250 chemistry and hematology analytes in an alphabetized, user-friendly format. Changes to this edition include:
Pediatric Reference Intervals provides the following information:
- Age- and sex-related reference ranges
- Methodology
- Type of specimen
- References
- Statistical basis
- Population sources
- Provides the reference intervals for a wide variety of analytes for children, from neonates to adolescents to young adults
- Enhances interpretation of patient results, allows comparison of text results using different methods, and helps optimize patient care
- Trusted, vetted source that’s been in the market for decades
Laboratory pathologists, clinical chemists, hematologists, pathologists, endocrinologists, and pediatricians
Chemistry Tests
Adiponectin
Alanine Aminotransferase (ALT, SGPT)
Albumin
Aldolase
Aldosterone
Alkaline Phosphatase (ALP)
Alpha1-Antitrypsin (a1-AT)
Alpha-Fetoprotein (AFP)
Amino Acids (Plasma)
Alanine
-Alanine
Anserine
a-Aminoadipic Acid
a-Amino-n-butyric Acid
-Aminobutyric Acid
-Aminoisobutyric Acid
Arginine
Asparagine
Aspartic Acid
Carnosine
Citrulline
Cystathionine
Cystine
Ethanolamine
Glutamic Acid
Glutamine
Glycine
Histidine
Homocystine
Hydroxylysine
Hydroxyproline
Isoleucine
Leucine
Lysine
Methionine
1-Methylhistidine
3-Methylhistidine
Ornithine
Phenylalanine
Phosphoethanolamine
Phosphoserin
Proline
Sarcosine
Serine
Taurine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Tyrosine
Valine
Amino Acids (Urine)
Alanine
-Alanine
Anserine
a-Aminoadipic Acid
a-Amino-n-butyric Acid
-Aminobutyric Acid
-Aminoisobutyric Acid
Arginine
Asparagine
Aspartic Acid
Carnosine
Citrulline
Cystathionine
Cystine
Ethanolamine
Glutamic Acid
Glutamine
Glycine
Histidine
Homocystine
Hydroxylysine
Hydroxyproline
Isoleucine
Leucine
Lysine
Methionine
1-Methylhistidine
3-Methylhistidine
Ornithine
Phenylalanine
Phosphoethanolamine
Phosphoserine
Proline
Sarcosine
Serine
Taurine
Threonine
Tryptophan
Tyrosine
Valine
Ammonia
Amylase
Androstenedione
Apolipoprotein A-1
Apolipoprotein (a)
Apolipoprotein B
Apolipoprotein CII
Apolipoprotein CIII
Apolipoprotein E
Aspartate Aminotransferase (AST, SGOT)
Base Excess
Bicarbonate (HCO32)
Bile Acids (Total) (Total 3-a-Hydroxy Bile Acids)
Bilirubin (Conjugated)
Bilirubin (Total)
Brain Natriuretic Peptide
(N-Terminal Pro)-Brain Natriuretic Peptide
C-Peptide
C1 Esterase Inhibitor
Calcium
Calcium, Ionized
Carbon Dioxide (CO2)
Carbon Dioxide, Partial Pressure (pCO2)
Carnitine (Total)
Ceruloplasmin
Cholesterol
Coenzyme Q10
Complement Fraction — C1r
Complement Fraction — C2
Complement Fraction — C3a
Complement Fraction — C3c
Complement Fraction — C4
Complement Fraction — C5
Complement Fraction — C5a
Complement Fraction — C7
Complement Fraction — Factor D
Complement Fraction — Factor H
Complement Fraction — Factor I
Complement Fraction — Properdin
Copper
Cortisol
C-Reactive Protein (CRP)
Creatine Kinase
Creatine Kinase Isoenzymes (CPK Isoenzymes)
Creatinine
Creatinine (Urine)
Cystatin C
Dehydroepiandrosterone (DHEA)
Dehydroepiandrosterone Sulfate (DHEAS)
Deoxycorticosterone (DOC)
11-Deoxycortisol (Compound S)
11-Deoxycortisol (Compound S
Metyrapone Test)
Dihydrotestosterone (DHT)
Dopamine (Urine)
Epinephrine/Adrenaline (Plasma)
Epinephrine/Adrenaline (Urine)
Erythropoietin
Estradiol
Estrone
Ferritin
Folic Acid
Follicle Stimulating Hormone (FSH)
Free Fatty Acids
Fructosamine
Gamma-Glutamyltransferase (GGT)
Gastrin
Ghrelin
Globulins Total, Calculated
Glucagon
Glucose
Glucose (Urine)
Glucose Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF Glucose)
Glutathione Peroxidase Activity
Growth Hormone
Growth Hormone (Urine)
Haptoglobin
Hemoglobin A1c (HbA1c)
High-Density Lipoprotein Cholesterol (HDL-C)
Homocysteine (Total)
Homovanillic Acid (HVA; 4-Hydroxy-3-Methoxyphenylacetic Acid) (Urine)
Hyaluronic Acid
-Hydroxybutyrate/3-Hydroxybutyrate
5-Hydroxyindoleacetic Acid (5HIAA) (Urine)
17a-Hydroxyprogesterone (17a-OHP)
Immunoglobulin A (IgA)
Immunoglobulin D (IgD)
Immunoglobulin E (IgE)
Immunoglobulin G (IgG)
Immunoglobulin G Subclass (IgG-Subclass)
Immunoglobulin Light Chains (Kappa and Lambda)
Immunoglobulin M (IgM)
Insulin (See C-Peptide on page 53)
Insulin-Like Growth Factor Binding Protein-3 (IGF Binding Protein-3, IGF Bp-3)
Insulin-Like Growth Factor-I (IGF-I),Somatomedin-C
Insulin-Like Growth Factor-II (IGF-II) Iodide (Urine), (UI)
Iron
Iron-Binding Capacity, Total (TIBC)
Lactate
Lactate Dehydrogenase (LDH)
Lactate/Pyruvate Ratio
Lead
Leptin
Lipase
Low-Density Lipoprotein-Cholesterol (LDL-C)
Luteinizing Hormone (LH)
Magnesium
Manganese
Metanephrine (Urine)
Methylmalonic Acid
2-Microglobulin
Mucopolysaccharides (Urine)
Norepinephrine/Noradrenaline (Plasma)
Norepinephrine/Noradrenaline (Urine)
Normetanephrine (Urine)
Osmolality
Oxygen, Partial Pressure (pO2)
Oxygen Saturation
Parathyroid Hormone (PTH)
Peptide YY (PYY)
pH
Phosphorus
Potassium
Prealbumin (Transthyretin)
Pregnenolone
17-OH-Pregnenolone
Progesterone
Prolactin
Protein, Total
Protein Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF Protein)
Pyruvate
Renin (Plasma)
Renin Activity
Retinol Binding Protein (RBP)
Reverse Triiodothyronine (rT3)
Selenium
Serum Osteocalcin
Sex Hormone Binding Globulin (SHBG)
Sodium
Sweat Electrolytes
Testosterone
Thyroid Stimulating Hormone (TSH)
Thyroxine (T4)
Thyroxine Binding Globulin (TBG)
Thyroxine, Free (Free T4)
Transferrin
Transferrin Saturation
Triglycerides
Triiodothyronine (T3)
Triiodothyronine, Free (Free T3)
Triiodothyronine Uptake Test (T3U)
Troponin I
Urea Nitrogen
Uric Acid
Urine Volume (24 h)
Vanillylmandelic Acid (VMA; 4-Hydroxy-3-Methoxymandelic Acid) (Urine)
Vitamin A (Retinol)
Vitamin B12
25-Hydroxy Vitamin D3 (25 OH VIT D3)
Vitamin E (a-Tocopherol)
Zinc
Zinc Protoporphyrin
Hematology Tests
Atypical Lymphocyte Count (Relative)
Basophil Count (Absolute)
Basophil Count (Relative)
Cellular Hemoglobin ConcentrationDistribution Width (HDW)
Eosinophil Count (Absolue)
Eosinophil Count (Relative)
Hematocrit
Hematopoletic Cell Progenitor (Absolute)
Hemoglobin
Hemoglobin A
Hemoglobin A2
Hemoglobin F
Immature Granulocytes (Absolute)
Immature Granulocytes (Relative)
Immature Platelet Fraction (IPF)
Immature Reticulocyte Fraction (IRF)
Lymphocyte Count (Absolute)
Lymphocyte Count (Relative)
Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin (MCH)
Mean Corpuscular Hemoglobin Concentration (MCHC)
Mean Corpuscular Volume (MCV)
Mean Platelet Volume (MPV)
Monocyte Count (Absolute)
Monocyte Count (Relative)
Neutrophil Count (Absolute)
Neutrophil Count (Relative)
Nucleated Red Blood Cell Count (Absolute)
Nucleated Red Blood Cell Count (Relative)
Platelet Count
Red Cell Count
Red Cell Distribution Width, CV (RDW)
Red Cell Distribution Width, SD (RDW)
Reticulocyte Cellular Hemoglobin Content (CHR)
Reticulocyte Count (Absolute)
Reticulocyte Count (Relative)
Reticulocyte Hemoglobin Equivalent (Ret-He)
Soluble Transferrin Receptor (sTfR)
White Cell Count
- No. of pages:
- 375
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st June 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128179390
Edward Wong
Edward Wong FCAP is Medical Director in the Coagulation/Blood Bank at Quest Diagnostics/Nichols Institute, Chantilly, VA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Medical Director, Coagulation/Blood Bank, Quest Diagnostics/Nichols Institute, Chantilly, VA, USA
Steven Soldin
Steven Soldin works in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at NIH Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Laboratory Medicine, NIH Clinical Center, Bethesda, MD, USA
Carlo Brugnara
Carlo Brugnara is Professor of Pathology in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Children’s Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, MA, USA
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pathology, Department of Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital, Harvard University, Boston, MA, USA
Joely Straseski
Joely Straseski DABCC works at University of Utah in the ARUP Laboratories, Salt Lake City, UT
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Utah, ARUP Laboratories, Salt Lake City, UT, USA
Mark Kellogg
Department of Laboratory Medicine, Children’s Hospital Harvard University, Boston, MA
Affiliations and Expertise
Mark Kellogg works in the Department of Laboratory Medicine at Children’s Hospital Harvard University, Boston, MA, USA
Khosrow Adeli
Khosrow Adeli works in the Departments of Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine and Pathology at University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Affiliations and Expertise
Departments of Biochemistry and Laboratory Medicine and Pathology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada