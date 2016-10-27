Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites
4th Edition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Chest
3. Cardiac
4. Gastrointestinal
5. Hepatobiliary, Pancreas, and Spleen
6. Genitourinary Imaging
7. Musculoskeletal
8. Brain
9. Spine
10. Head and Neck
Description
Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites focuses on new and emerging trends in pediatric imaging, with expanded content in all core clinical areas. The authors are prominent pediatric radiologists with extensive clinical experience in each of the subspecialty areas covered. Ideal for all radiology residents and practitioners, including specialists and any general radiologist who images children, this book also features coverage of the increasingly important aspects of communication and interpersonal relations with the patient, family, and members of the entire healthcare team.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive yet concise coverage of the core material fundamental to this subspecialty.
- Presents material in a logical anatomic sequence, organized by organ system.
- Features a multi-modality approach, providing the most common imaging techniques tailored to each organ system.
- Includes tables, boxes, pearls, key concepts, and differential diagnosis throughout the text to make key material accessible and easy to reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 432
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 27th October 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341073
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323341080
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323323079
About the Authors
Michele Walters Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Staff Pediatric Radiologist, Physician Director of Satellite Imaging, Boston Children’s Hospital; Instructor in Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts
Richard Robertson Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chair, Department of Radiologist, Staff Neuroradiologist, Boston Children’s Hospital, Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School Boston, Massachusetts