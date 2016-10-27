Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780323323079, 9780323341073

Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites

4th Edition

Authors: Michele Walters Richard Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9780323341073
eBook ISBN: 9780323341080
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323079
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 27th October 2016
Page Count: 432
Table of Contents

1. Introduction

2. Chest

3. Cardiac

4. Gastrointestinal

5. Hepatobiliary, Pancreas, and Spleen

6. Genitourinary Imaging

7. Musculoskeletal

8. Brain

9. Spine

10. Head and Neck

Description

Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites focuses on new and emerging trends in pediatric imaging, with expanded content in all core clinical areas. The authors are prominent pediatric radiologists with extensive clinical experience in each of the subspecialty areas covered. Ideal for all radiology residents and practitioners, including specialists and any general radiologist who images children, this book also features coverage of the increasingly important aspects of communication and interpersonal relations with the patient, family, and members of the entire healthcare team.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive yet concise coverage of the core material fundamental to this subspecialty.
  • Presents material in a logical anatomic sequence, organized by organ system.
  • Features a multi-modality approach, providing the most common imaging techniques tailored to each organ system.
  • Includes tables, boxes, pearls, key concepts, and differential diagnosis throughout the text to make key material accessible and easy to reference.

About the Authors

Michele Walters Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Staff Pediatric Radiologist, Physician Director of Satellite Imaging, Boston Children’s Hospital; Instructor in Radiology, Harvard Medical School, Boston, Massachusetts

Richard Robertson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chair, Department of Radiologist, Staff Neuroradiologist, Boston Children’s Hospital, Associate Professor of Radiology, Harvard Medical School Boston, Massachusetts

