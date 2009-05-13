Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites

This third edition of Pediatric Radiology—a volume in The Requisites in Radiology series—covers everything from basic principles of interpreting diagnostic imaging studies through cutting-edge techniques. Expert authors Johan G. Blickman, MD, PhD and Patrick D. Barnes, MD are now joined by Bruce R. Parker, MD to provide the latest advances in pediatric radiology in a convenient, quick-access format with high-quality images. This edition features a greater emphasis on differential diagnosis, neuron functional imaging, and coverage of the dynamic topic of cardiac MR. You’ll have everything you need to succeed in radiology examinations, subspecialty rotations, and clinical practice.