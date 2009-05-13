Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Color Plates
CHAPTER 1 Pediatric Imaging, (Hans) Blickman
CHAPTER 2 Chest, (Hans) Blickman and Lya Van Die
CHAPTER 3 Heart, Rajesh Krishnamurthy and (Hans) Blickman
CHAPTER 4 Gastrointestinal Tract. Bruce R. Parker and (Hans) Blickman
CHAPTER 5 Accessory Organs of Digestion, Bruce R. Parker and (Hans) Blickman
CHAPTER 6, Genitourinary Tract. (Hans) Blickman and Carla Boetes
CHAPTER 7 Skeletal System, (Hans) Blickman and Geert Vanderschueren
CHAPTER 8 Brain Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes
CHAPTER 9 Spine Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes
CHAPTER 10 Head and Neck Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes
Index
Description
This third edition of Pediatric Radiology—a volume in The Requisites in Radiology series—covers everything from basic principles of interpreting diagnostic imaging studies through cutting-edge techniques. Expert authors Johan G. Blickman, MD, PhD and Patrick D. Barnes, MD are now joined by Bruce R. Parker, MD to provide the latest advances in pediatric radiology in a convenient, quick-access format with high-quality images. This edition features a greater emphasis on differential diagnosis, neuron functional imaging, and coverage of the dynamic topic of cardiac MR. You’ll have everything you need to succeed in radiology examinations, subspecialty rotations, and clinical practice.
Key Features
- Provides comprehensive yet concise coverage of the core material fundamental to this subspecialty for learning and quick reference.
- Presents material in a logical anatomic sequence, organized by organ system with eight chapters covering an overview of pediatric imaging, chest, heart, gastrointestinal tract, accessory organs of digestion, genitourinary tract, the skeletal system, and neuroimaging.
- Features a multi-modality approach to provide you with the most common imaging approaches tailored to each organ system.
- Emphasizes that pediatric diagnosis is a distinct specialty, as opposed to an aberration from standard adult diagnosis.
- Includes tables, boxes, pearls, key concepts, and differential diagnosis throughout the text to make key material accessible and easy to reference.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 368
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 13th May 2009
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076708
About the Authors
Johan Blickman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Radiology, UMC St. Radboud, The Netherlands
Bruce Parker Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Emeritus, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, TX, US
Patrick Barnes Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA