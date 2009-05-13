Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323031257, 9780323076708

Pediatric Radiology: The Requisites

3rd Edition

Authors: Johan Blickman Bruce Parker Patrick Barnes
eBook ISBN: 9780323076708
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 13th May 2009
Page Count: 368
Table of Contents

Color Plates

CHAPTER 1 Pediatric Imaging, (Hans) Blickman

CHAPTER 2 Chest, (Hans) Blickman and Lya Van Die

CHAPTER 3 Heart, Rajesh Krishnamurthy and (Hans) Blickman

CHAPTER 4 Gastrointestinal Tract. Bruce R. Parker and (Hans) Blickman

CHAPTER 5 Accessory Organs of Digestion, Bruce R. Parker and (Hans) Blickman

CHAPTER 6, Genitourinary Tract. (Hans) Blickman and Carla Boetes

CHAPTER 7 Skeletal System, (Hans) Blickman and Geert Vanderschueren

CHAPTER 8 Brain Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes

CHAPTER 9 Spine Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes

CHAPTER 10 Head and Neck Imaging, Patrick D. Barnes

Index

Description

This third edition of Pediatric Radiology—a volume in The Requisites in Radiology series—covers everything from basic principles of interpreting diagnostic imaging studies through cutting-edge techniques. Expert authors Johan G. Blickman, MD, PhD and Patrick D. Barnes, MD are now joined by Bruce R. Parker, MD to provide the latest advances in pediatric radiology in a convenient, quick-access format with high-quality images. This edition features a greater emphasis on differential diagnosis, neuron functional imaging, and coverage of the dynamic topic of cardiac MR. You’ll have everything you need to succeed in radiology examinations, subspecialty rotations, and clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Provides comprehensive yet concise coverage of the core material fundamental to this subspecialty for learning and quick reference.
  • Presents material in a logical anatomic sequence, organized by organ system with eight chapters covering an overview of pediatric imaging, chest, heart, gastrointestinal tract, accessory organs of digestion, genitourinary tract, the skeletal system, and neuroimaging.
  • Features a multi-modality approach to provide you with the most common imaging approaches tailored to each organ system.
  • Emphasizes that pediatric diagnosis is a distinct specialty, as opposed to an aberration from standard adult diagnosis.
  • Includes tables, boxes, pearls, key concepts, and differential diagnosis throughout the text to make key material accessible and easy to reference.

About the Authors

Johan Blickman Author

Professor and Chairman, Department of Radiology, UMC St. Radboud, The Netherlands

Bruce Parker Author

Chief Emeritus, Department of Diagnostic Imaging, Texas Children's Hospital, Houston, TX, US

Patrick Barnes Author

Boston Children's Hospital, Boston, MA

