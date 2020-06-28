Pediatric Prevention, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-3
1st Edition
Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Bonita Stanton, Dr. Henry Roane has put together a comprehensive issue that addresses Pediatric Prevention. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics: Pediatric Prevention: Foster Care; Pediatric Prevention: Feeding Dysfunction; Pediatric Prevention: Academic Behavior; Pediatric Prevention: Child Abuse; Pediatric Prevention: Severe Behavior Disorders; Pediatric Prevention: Dental Hygiene; Pediatric Prevention: Autism; Pediatric Prevention: Obesity; Pediatric Prevention: Tic Disorders; Pediatric Prevention: Sleep Dysfunction; Pediatric Prevention: Gun Safety; Pediatric Prevention: General Prevention; and Pediatric Prevention: Addiction. Readers will come away with the clinical information they need to provide preventive care to pediatric patients.
- 240
- English
- © Elsevier 2020
28th June 2020
- Elsevier
- 9780323733847
Henry Roane Editor
Department of Pediatrics, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY, USA