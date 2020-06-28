Pediatric Prevention, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323733847

Pediatric Prevention, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 67-3

1st Edition

Editors: Henry Roane
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323733847
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 28th June 2020
Page Count: 240
Description

Together with Consulting Editor Dr. Bonita Stanton, Dr. Henry Roane has put together a comprehensive issue that addresses Pediatric Prevention. Expert authors have contributed clinical review articles on the following topics:  Pediatric Prevention: Foster Care; Pediatric Prevention: Feeding Dysfunction; Pediatric Prevention: Academic Behavior; Pediatric Prevention: Child Abuse; Pediatric Prevention: Severe Behavior Disorders; Pediatric Prevention: Dental Hygiene; Pediatric Prevention: Autism; Pediatric Prevention: Obesity; Pediatric Prevention: Tic Disorders; Pediatric Prevention: Sleep Dysfunction; Pediatric Prevention: Gun Safety; Pediatric Prevention: General Prevention; and Pediatric Prevention: Addiction.  Readers will come away with the clinical information they need to provide preventive care to pediatric patients.

Details

About the Editors

Henry Roane Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Pediatrics, Upstate Medical University, Syracuse, NY, USA

