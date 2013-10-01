Pediatric Physical Examination

"This handbook serves the needs of undergraduate medical students ,nursing students and is good refresher for Pediatric post graduates." Reviewed by: Neel Kamal, Date: Aug. 14

This portable, photo-rich guide to physical examination for Nurse Practitioners and other primary care providers will help you develop the unique range of skills required to assess children of all ages. System chapters begin with embryological development and review the key developmental stages of childhood. For infants and young children, this step-by-step guide uses the "quiet-to-active" approach favored by pediatric experts and considered more effective for this age-group than the traditional head-to-toe approach used for adults. Other key topics include pediatric mental health assessment and growth and development screening and surveillance.