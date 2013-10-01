Pediatric Physical Examination
2nd Edition
An Illustrated Handbook
Description
"This handbook serves the needs of undergraduate medical students ,nursing students and is good refresher for Pediatric post graduates." Reviewed by: Neel Kamal, Date: Aug. 14
This portable, photo-rich guide to physical examination for Nurse Practitioners and other primary care providers will help you develop the unique range of skills required to assess children of all ages. System chapters begin with embryological development and review the key developmental stages of childhood. For infants and young children, this step-by-step guide uses the "quiet-to-active" approach favored by pediatric experts and considered more effective for this age-group than the traditional head-to-toe approach used for adults. Other key topics include pediatric mental health assessment and growth and development screening and surveillance.
Key Features
- Uses the quiet-to-active approach to the examination of infants and young children, starting with listening and moving on to touching, the pediatric assessment approach that yields the best results in this age group.
- More than 300 photos and line drawings facilitate learning and familiarize you with common assessment findings.
- Information Gathering tables highlight questions and data needed from the patient/guardian, with questions conveniently separated by age group, to help you take an accurate history.
- Charting examples show you how to record physical examination findings in the health record and acquaint you with documentation language and format.
- Pediatric Pearls highlight effective physical examination findings and techniques gleaned from actual practice.
- Coverage of assessment of the preterm infant equips you with practical tools for assessing this unique pediatric population.
- Full-color format facilitates readability and learning.
- An easy-access two-column format provides quick access to concise information.
- Spiral binding lets you lay the book flat or fold it back for easy visualization and quick reference in the clinical setting.
Table of Contents
Unit I: General Assessment
- Approach to Care and Assessment of Children and Adolescents
- Assessment Parameters
- Developmental Surveillance and Screening
- Comprehensive Information Gathering
- Environmental Health History
- Skin
- Heart and Vascular System
- Chest and Respiratory System
- Head and Neck
- Lymphatic System
- Eyes
- Ears
- Nose, Mouth, and Throat
- Abdomen and Rectum
- Male Genitalia
- Male and Female Breast
- Female Genitalia
- Musculoskeletal System
- Neurological System
- Charting Pediatric Comprehensive and Symptom-Focused Health Care Visits
Unit II: System-Specific Assessment
Unit III: Charting Pediatric Health Care Visits
Appendixes
Appendix A Gender- and Age-Specific Growth Charts and Preterm Growth Chart
Appendix B Body Mass Index−for−Age Growth Charts
Appendix C Modified Checklist for Autism in Toddlers (M-CHAT)
Appendix D Pediatric Symptom Checklist
Appendix E Children with Special Health Care Needs (CSHCN) Screener
Appendix F Pediatric Environmental History
Appendix G Sports Concussion Assessment Tool 2 (SCAT 2)
Details
- No. of pages:
- 376
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2014
- Published:
- 1st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187206
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323187190
About the Author
Karen Duderstadt
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Department of Family Health Care Nursing, University of California - San Francisco; Pediatric Nurse Practitioner, Children's Health Center, San Francisco General Hospital, San Francisco, California