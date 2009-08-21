Pediatric PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781416061120

Pediatric PET Imaging, An Issue of PET Clinics, Volume 3-4

1st Edition

Editors: Hongming Zhuang Abass Alavi
Hardcover ISBN: 9781416061120
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 21st August 2009
Description

Now that the applications of positron emission tomography (PET) are becoming more clearly understood, PET is now being used in pediatric population. Important considerations in its use on children are patient preparation and radiation exposure. This issue reviews the use of PET to image children with Hodgkin and non-Hodgkin lymphoma, brain tumors, and inflammatory bowel disease, among other conditions. Also included is the use of PET to assess response to therapy.

Details

About the Editors

Hongming Zhuang Editor

Abass Alavi Editor

