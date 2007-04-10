Pediatric Otolaryngology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323048552, 9780323076395

Pediatric Otolaryngology

1st Edition

Requisites in Pediatrics

Authors: Ralph Wetmore
eBook ISBN: 9780323076395
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 10th April 2007
Page Count: 256
Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Congenital Malformations of the Head and Neck

Chapter 2 Diseases of the External Ear

Chapter 3 Pediatric Communication Disorders

Chapter 4 Hearing Loss in Children

Chapter 5 Otitis Media

Chapter 6 Chronic Disorders of the Middle Ear and Mastoid

Chapter 7 Regional and Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media

Chapter 8 Management of Acute Sinusitis and its Complications

Chapter 9 Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Sinusitis

Chapter 10 Acute and Chronic Infections of the Oral Cavity and Pharynx

Chapter 11 Infections and Inflammatory Disorders of the Upper Airway

Chapter 12 Foreign Bodies of the Upper Aerodigestive Tract and Caustic Ingestion

Chapter 13 Management of Chronic Airway Obstruction

Chapter 14 Sleep-Disordered Breathing

Chapter 15 Approach to the Pediatric Neck Mass

Chapter 16 Pediatric Facial Trauma

Description

Pediatric Otolaryngology: a Volume in Requisites in Pediatrics is a core book for anyone who wishes to learn how to diagnose and refer and how to manage for the long term in pediatric ENT. This book covers the critical topics of otitis media, chronic sinusitis, foreign bodies, and sleep-disordered breathing. An essential part of the pediatric training program, this volume will be a handy reference for your practice also.

Key Features

  • Find information quickly and easily with consistently formatted chapters.
  • Make effective treatment and referral decisions by reviewing comprehensive patient management strategies.
  • Get the information you need to pass the boards at a glance with major points highlighted for easy review.
  • Get expert advice from key individuals in the field.

Details

No. of pages:
256
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076395

About the Authors

Ralph Wetmore Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Attending Surgeon; Director, Pediatric Otolaryngology Fellowship Program, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, University of Pennsylvania, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

