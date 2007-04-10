Pediatric Otolaryngology

Chapter 1 Congenital Malformations of the Head and Neck



Chapter 2 Diseases of the External Ear



Chapter 3 Pediatric Communication Disorders



Chapter 4 Hearing Loss in Children



Chapter 5 Otitis Media



Chapter 6 Chronic Disorders of the Middle Ear and Mastoid



Chapter 7 Regional and Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media



Chapter 8 Management of Acute Sinusitis and its Complications



Chapter 9 Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Sinusitis



Chapter 10 Acute and Chronic Infections of the Oral Cavity and Pharynx



Chapter 11 Infections and Inflammatory Disorders of the Upper Airway



Chapter 12 Foreign Bodies of the Upper Aerodigestive Tract and Caustic Ingestion



Chapter 13 Management of Chronic Airway Obstruction



Chapter 14 Sleep-Disordered Breathing



Chapter 15 Approach to the Pediatric Neck Mass



Chapter 16 Pediatric Facial Trauma