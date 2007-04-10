Pediatric Otolaryngology
Chapter 1 Congenital Malformations of the Head and Neck
Chapter 2 Diseases of the External Ear
Chapter 3 Pediatric Communication Disorders
Chapter 4 Hearing Loss in Children
Chapter 5 Otitis Media
Chapter 6 Chronic Disorders of the Middle Ear and Mastoid
Chapter 7 Regional and Intracranial Complications of Otitis Media
Chapter 8 Management of Acute Sinusitis and its Complications
Chapter 9 Diagnosis and Management of Chronic Sinusitis
Chapter 10 Acute and Chronic Infections of the Oral Cavity and Pharynx
Chapter 11 Infections and Inflammatory Disorders of the Upper Airway
Chapter 12 Foreign Bodies of the Upper Aerodigestive Tract and Caustic Ingestion
Chapter 13 Management of Chronic Airway Obstruction
Chapter 14 Sleep-Disordered Breathing
Chapter 15 Approach to the Pediatric Neck Mass
Chapter 16 Pediatric Facial Trauma
Pediatric Otolaryngology: a Volume in Requisites in Pediatrics is a core book for anyone who wishes to learn how to diagnose and refer and how to manage for the long term in pediatric ENT. This book covers the critical topics of otitis media, chronic sinusitis, foreign bodies, and sleep-disordered breathing. An essential part of the pediatric training program, this volume will be a handy reference for your practice also.
- Find information quickly and easily with consistently formatted chapters.
- Make effective treatment and referral decisions by reviewing comprehensive patient management strategies.
- Get the information you need to pass the boards at a glance with major points highlighted for easy review.
- Get expert advice from key individuals in the field.
Professor, Department of Otorhinolaryngology, Attending Surgeon; Director, Pediatric Otolaryngology Fellowship Program, Department of Pediatric Otolaryngology, University of Pennsylvania, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA