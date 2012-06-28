Pediatric Otolaryngology Challenges in Multi-System Disease, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-3
1st Edition
Special "hazards" for otolaryngologists to be cognizant of in working with pediatric patients with concomitant disease are noted in this resource. Topics include: Hemangiomas in pediatric otolaryngology; Otolaryngologic manifestations of craniofacial syndromes; Pediatric otolaryngology manifestations of skeletal dysplasia; The otolaryngologist's approach to the down syndrome patient; Management of allergic fungal sinusitis in children; Multi-System disease and pediatric laryngotracheal reconstruction; Evaulation and management of velopalatal insufficiency; Recurrent Respiratory Papilomatosis; Pierre Robin Sequence – evaluation, management, timing of surgery and pitfalls; and Endoscopic skull base techniques for juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma.
- English
- © Saunders 2012
- 28th June 2012
- Saunders
- 9781455744244
- 9781455739073
Austin Rose Author
University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill