Pediatric Otolaryngology Challenges in Multi-System Disease, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics, Volume 45-3

Special "hazards" for otolaryngologists to be cognizant of in working with pediatric patients with concomitant disease are noted in this resource. Topics include: Hemangiomas in pediatric otolaryngology; Otolaryngologic manifestations of craniofacial syndromes; Pediatric otolaryngology manifestations of skeletal dysplasia; The otolaryngologist's approach to the down syndrome patient; Management of allergic fungal sinusitis in children; Multi-System disease and pediatric laryngotracheal reconstruction; Evaulation and management of velopalatal insufficiency; Recurrent Respiratory Papilomatosis; Pierre Robin Sequence – evaluation, management, timing of surgery and pitfalls; and Endoscopic skull base techniques for juvenile nasopharyngeal angiofibroma.