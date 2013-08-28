Pediatric Otolaryngology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 60-4

Dr. Pine has created a comprehensive issue that offers updates on the most commonly seen otolaryngologic symptoms and disease states. Articles are devoted to Tonsillectomy and Adenoidectomy; OSA and Other Sleep Disorders in Children; Otitis Media and Ear Tubes Hearing Loss and Cochlear Implants; Larygopharyngeal Reflux in Children; Voice Disorders in Children; Laryngomalacia; Enlarged neck lymph nodes in Children; Hemangiomas; Nasal Obstruction in Newborns; Chronic Cough in Children; Dysphagia in Children; Rhinosinusitis in Children; and Pediatric ENT simulation.