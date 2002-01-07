Pediatric Orthopedic Deformities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126386516, 9780080538563

Pediatric Orthopedic Deformities

1st Edition

Authors: Frederic Shapiro
eBook ISBN: 9780080538563
Paperback ISBN: 9780126386516
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 7th January 2002
Page Count: 953
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
26200.00
22270.00
180.00
153.00
225.00
191.25
285.00
242.25
295.00
250.75
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Specific operative and nonoperative techniques and their results are stressed. The book is extensively illustrated with drawings, most of which were made for this book, microscopy photos, and serial radiographs. The reader learns of pediatric orthopedic deformity in relation to normal and abnormal developmental biology, the worsening of untreated disease with growth, and the diagnostic and treatment interventions required based on the stage of progression.

Key Features

  • Treatments are correlated with the pathologic state of the disorder
  • Discusses disorders from earliest onset to the final state showing how the altered biology leads to progressively greater clinical deformity
  • Initial chapter focuses on development bone biology stressing a broad based approach involving histologic, gene and molecular, and biomechanical features
  • Subsequent chapters discuss the pathogenesis of the various deformities, natural history, radiographic and imaging findings and orthopaedic and surgical management

Readership

Orthopedic residents and surgeons, biotech companies, radiologists, pathologists, connective tissue scientists.

Details

No. of pages:
953
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 2001
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080538563
Paperback ISBN:
9780126386516

About the Author

Frederic Shapiro

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.

Reviews

"This book will be a valuable reference in the library of any serious student of bone dysplasia." -THE JOURNAL OF BONE AND JOINT SURGERY (October 2003)

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.