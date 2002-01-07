Pediatric Orthopedic Deformities
1st Edition
Description
Specific operative and nonoperative techniques and their results are stressed. The book is extensively illustrated with drawings, most of which were made for this book, microscopy photos, and serial radiographs. The reader learns of pediatric orthopedic deformity in relation to normal and abnormal developmental biology, the worsening of untreated disease with growth, and the diagnostic and treatment interventions required based on the stage of progression.
Key Features
- Treatments are correlated with the pathologic state of the disorder
- Discusses disorders from earliest onset to the final state showing how the altered biology leads to progressively greater clinical deformity
- Initial chapter focuses on development bone biology stressing a broad based approach involving histologic, gene and molecular, and biomechanical features
- Subsequent chapters discuss the pathogenesis of the various deformities, natural history, radiographic and imaging findings and orthopaedic and surgical management
Readership
Orthopedic residents and surgeons, biotech companies, radiologists, pathologists, connective tissue scientists.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 953
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2001
- Published:
- 7th January 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080538563
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780126386516
About the Author
Frederic Shapiro
Affiliations and Expertise
Harvard University, Boston, Massachusetts, U.S.A.
Reviews
"This book will be a valuable reference in the library of any serious student of bone dysplasia." -THE JOURNAL OF BONE AND JOINT SURGERY (October 2003)