Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus is your one-stop source for comprehensive coverage of all the pediatric ophthalmic conditions you are likely to encounter in practice. Extensively updated with expert contributions from leaders in the field and now featuring online instructional videos, this ophthalmology reference delivers all the state-of-the-art guidance you need to effectively diagnose and manage even the most challenging eye diseases and disorders seen in children.
Key Features
- Take a holistic approach to patient management that considers the family and ensures optimal doctor-patient relationships.
- Get a balanced view of etiology, diagnosis, and management, and access unique guidance on the practical problems encountered in real-life clinical cases.
- Impresses the importance of systemic disease in diagnosis and management.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Epidemiology, Growth and Development
1. Epidemiology and World-wide Impact of Visual Impairment in Children
2. Clinical Embryology and Development of the Eye
3. Clinical Developmental Biology of the Eye
4. Clinical aspects of Normal and Abnormal Visual Development + DVM
5. Pre- and Post-natal growth of the eye and the visual system, emmetropization, refraction and refractive errors: current and developing treatments.
6. Milestones and Normative Data
Section 2: Core Practice
7. History, Examination and Further Investigation
8. Visual Electrophysiology: how it can help you and your patient
9. Imaging the fundus
10. Ophthalmic Genetics in your practice
Section 3: Infections, Allergic and External Eye Disorders
11. Toxoplasmosis and other intrauterine infections
12. Conjunctivitis of the Newborn
13. Preseptal and Orbital Cellulitis
14. Endophthalmitis.
15. External Eye Disease and the Oculocutaneous Disorders
16. Ocular Manifestations of HIV/AIDS in Children
Section 4: Systematic Paediatric Ophthalmology
Part 1: Disorders of the Eye as a Whole
17. Disorders of the Eye as a Whole
Part 2: Lids, Brows and oculoplastics
18. Developmental Anomalies of the Lids
19. Ptosis, other lid problems, eyelashes and sockets- practical management
20. Lid and Orbital Capillary Hemangiomas and other Vascular Disease
Part 3: Orbit and Lacrimal
21. Lacrimal System
22. Orbital Disease in Children
23. Neurogenic Tumours
24. Rhabdomyosarcoma
25. Other Mesenchymal Abnormalities
26. Metastatic, Secondary & Lacrimal Gland Tumours
27. Histiocytic, Haematopoietic and Lymphoproliferative Disorders
28. Craniofacial Abnormalities
29. Cystic Lesions and Ectopias
30. Inflammatory Disorders
Part 4: External Disease and Anterior segment
31. Conjunctiva and Subconjunctival Tissue
32. Developmental Abnormalities of the Anterior Segment and Aniridia
33. Corneal Abnormalities in Childhood
34. Corneal Dystrophies
35. Lens
36. Congenital and Other Cataracts
37. Childhood Glaucoma
Part 5: The Uvea
38. Uveal Disorders
39. Uveitis
40. Albinism
Part 6: Retinal & Vitreous Disorders
41. Vitreous
42. Retinoblastoma
43. Prematurity and the Eye
44. Inherited Retinal Disorders
45. Pediatric Retinal Degeneration in Systemic Inherited Diseases
46. Inherited Macular Dystrophies
47. Congenital & Vascular Retinal Abnormalities
48. Flecked Retina Syndromes
49. Acquired and other retinal disorders (inc JX-LRS)
50. Retinal Detachment in Childhood
Part 7: Neural Visual Systems
51. Optic Nerve: Congenital Abnormalities
52. Hereditary Optic Neuropathies
53. Other Optic Neuropathies
54. Chiasmal Defects
55. Raised Intracranial Pressure
56. The Brain and Cerebral Visual Impairment
57. Perceptual aspects of Cerebral Visual Impairment and their Management
Section 5: Selected Topics in Pediatic Ophthalmology
58. Ethics, morality and consent in Pediatric Ophthalmology
59. How to help the visually disabled child and family
60. Visual Conversion Disorder: Fabricated or Exaggerated Symptoms in Children
61. Vision, Reading and Dyslexia
62. Neurometabolic Disease and the Eye
63. Pupil Abnormalities and Reactions
64. Leukaemia
65. Phakomatoses
66. Accidental Trauma
67. Child maltreatment, Abusive head Trauma and the Eye
68. Refractive Surgery in Children
Section 6: Amblyopia, Strabismus and Eye Movements
Part 1: The Fundamentals of Strabismus and Amblyopia
69. A vision of the present and future of strabismus
70. Amblyopia: the basics, the questions, screening and practical management
71. The physiological anatomy of eye muscles and the surgical anatomy of strabismus
72. Strabismus: the clinical approach
73. Why do humans develop strabismus?
Part 2: Esotropias
74. Infantile Esotropias
75. Accommodative Esotropias
76. Special Esotropias (microtropia, myopia, acute comitant, sensory deprivation)
Part 3: Exotropias
77. Intermittent Exotropia
78. Special Forms of Comitant Exotropia
Part 4: Vertical , “Pattern” Strabismus and Abnormal Head Postures
79. Vertical Strabismus
80. “A”, “V” and other strabismus patterns
81. Abnormal Head Postures: causes and management
Part 5: “Neurological” Strabismus
82. Congenital Cranial Dysinnervation Disorders
83. Cranial Nerve and eye muscle palsies
Part 6: Strabismus Treatment
84. Strabismus: non-surgical treatment
85. Strabismus Surgery
86. Strabismus Surgery Complications and How to Avoid Them
87. Unconventional and future treatments
Part 7: Nystagmus and Eye Movements
88. Latent Nystagmus and DVD
89. Nystagmus in childhood
90. Supranuclear Eye Movement Disorders, Acquired and Neurological Nystagmus
Section 7: Common Practical Problems in a Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Practice
91. "I think my baby can’t see!"
92. "My baby’s got a red eye, doctor!"
93. The infant with a sticky eye
94. "Doctor, baby’s eye looks strange"
95. "My baby’s got a lump in the lid"
96. "My child keeps blinking and closing his eye"
97. "My baby keeps closing one eye"
98. "Baby’s eyes are dry and sore"
99. "My child seems to hate the bright light"
100. "My child’s eyes keep watering"
101. Proptosis at different ages
102. "My child seems to have a pain in the eye"
103. "My child’s teacher says she can’t see properly!"
104. "My child could see perfectly but now the vision is weak"
105. The Deaf-Blind Child
106. Optic Atrophy in Infancy and childhood
107. The Swollen Optic Disc
108. Headache in children
109. "My little girl tells me she sees strange things"
110. "My little boy isn’t doing as well as he should at school"
111. "My child’s pupils look odd!"
112. Unequal Pupils
113. Wobbly Eyes In Infancy
114. Abnormal Head Postures
115. Vital Communications: The Parents
116. Vital Communications: The Child
117. "My child just WILL NOT let me put the eyedrops in!"
118. Hand Defects and the Eye
119. Contact Lenses for small children
120. "I just cannot keep the patch on!!"
121. Helping visually impaired children to sleep
122. How should an ophthalmologist tell if a child’s development is normal?
123. "What is a sensible screening programme for children?"
124. My daughter can’t be doing this to herself!! Self-inflicted Injuries
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1168
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders Ltd. 2013
- Published:
- 22nd October 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders Ltd.
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737819
About the Author
Creig Hoyt
Affiliations and Expertise
Emeritus Professor and Chair, Department of Ophthalmology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
David Taylor
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor Emeritus, Institute of Child Health, University College London; Director of Examinations, International Council of Ophthalmology, London, UK