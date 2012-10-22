Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus

Section 1: Epidemiology, Growth and Development

1. Epidemiology and World-wide Impact of Visual Impairment in Children

2. Clinical Embryology and Development of the Eye

3. Clinical Developmental Biology of the Eye

4. Clinical aspects of Normal and Abnormal Visual Development + DVM

5. Pre- and Post-natal growth of the eye and the visual system, emmetropization, refraction and refractive errors: current and developing treatments.

6. Milestones and Normative Data

Section 2: Core Practice

7. History, Examination and Further Investigation

8. Visual Electrophysiology: how it can help you and your patient

9. Imaging the fundus

10. Ophthalmic Genetics in your practice

Section 3: Infections, Allergic and External Eye Disorders

11. Toxoplasmosis and other intrauterine infections

12. Conjunctivitis of the Newborn

13. Preseptal and Orbital Cellulitis

14. Endophthalmitis.

15. External Eye Disease and the Oculocutaneous Disorders

16. Ocular Manifestations of HIV/AIDS in Children

Section 4: Systematic Paediatric Ophthalmology

Part 1: Disorders of the Eye as a Whole

17. Disorders of the Eye as a Whole

Part 2: Lids, Brows and oculoplastics

18. Developmental Anomalies of the Lids

19. Ptosis, other lid problems, eyelashes and sockets- practical management

20. Lid and Orbital Capillary Hemangiomas and other Vascular Disease

Part 3: Orbit and Lacrimal

21. Lacrimal System

22. Orbital Disease in Children

23. Neurogenic Tumours

24. Rhabdomyosarcoma

25. Other Mesenchymal Abnormalities

26. Metastatic, Secondary & Lacrimal Gland Tumours

27. Histiocytic, Haematopoietic and Lymphoproliferative Disorders

28. Craniofacial Abnormalities

29. Cystic Lesions and Ectopias

30. Inflammatory Disorders

Part 4: External Disease and Anterior segment

31. Conjunctiva and Subconjunctival Tissue

32. Developmental Abnormalities of the Anterior Segment and Aniridia

33. Corneal Abnormalities in Childhood

34. Corneal Dystrophies

35. Lens

36. Congenital and Other Cataracts

37. Childhood Glaucoma

Part 5: The Uvea

38. Uveal Disorders

39. Uveitis

40. Albinism

Part 6: Retinal & Vitreous Disorders

41. Vitreous

42. Retinoblastoma

43. Prematurity and the Eye

44. Inherited Retinal Disorders

45. Pediatric Retinal Degeneration in Systemic Inherited Diseases

46. Inherited Macular Dystrophies

47. Congenital & Vascular Retinal Abnormalities

48. Flecked Retina Syndromes

49. Acquired and other retinal disorders (inc JX-LRS)

50. Retinal Detachment in Childhood

Part 7: Neural Visual Systems

51. Optic Nerve: Congenital Abnormalities

52. Hereditary Optic Neuropathies

53. Other Optic Neuropathies

54. Chiasmal Defects

55. Raised Intracranial Pressure

56. The Brain and Cerebral Visual Impairment

57. Perceptual aspects of Cerebral Visual Impairment and their Management

Section 5: Selected Topics in Pediatic Ophthalmology

58. Ethics, morality and consent in Pediatric Ophthalmology

59. How to help the visually disabled child and family

60. Visual Conversion Disorder: Fabricated or Exaggerated Symptoms in Children

61. Vision, Reading and Dyslexia

62. Neurometabolic Disease and the Eye

63. Pupil Abnormalities and Reactions

64. Leukaemia

65. Phakomatoses

66. Accidental Trauma

67. Child maltreatment, Abusive head Trauma and the Eye

68. Refractive Surgery in Children

Section 6: Amblyopia, Strabismus and Eye Movements

Part 1: The Fundamentals of Strabismus and Amblyopia

69. A vision of the present and future of strabismus

70. Amblyopia: the basics, the questions, screening and practical management

71. The physiological anatomy of eye muscles and the surgical anatomy of strabismus

72. Strabismus: the clinical approach

73. Why do humans develop strabismus?

Part 2: Esotropias

74. Infantile Esotropias

75. Accommodative Esotropias

76. Special Esotropias (microtropia, myopia, acute comitant, sensory deprivation)

Part 3: Exotropias

77. Intermittent Exotropia

78. Special Forms of Comitant Exotropia

Part 4: Vertical , “Pattern” Strabismus and Abnormal Head Postures

79. Vertical Strabismus

80. “A”, “V” and other strabismus patterns

81. Abnormal Head Postures: causes and management

Part 5: “Neurological” Strabismus

82. Congenital Cranial Dysinnervation Disorders

83. Cranial Nerve and eye muscle palsies

Part 6: Strabismus Treatment

84. Strabismus: non-surgical treatment

85. Strabismus Surgery

86. Strabismus Surgery Complications and How to Avoid Them

87. Unconventional and future treatments

Part 7: Nystagmus and Eye Movements

88. Latent Nystagmus and DVD

89. Nystagmus in childhood

90. Supranuclear Eye Movement Disorders, Acquired and Neurological Nystagmus

Section 7: Common Practical Problems in a Paediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus Practice

91. "I think my baby can’t see!"

92. "My baby’s got a red eye, doctor!"

93. The infant with a sticky eye

94. "Doctor, baby’s eye looks strange"

95. "My baby’s got a lump in the lid"

96. "My child keeps blinking and closing his eye"

97. "My baby keeps closing one eye"

98. "Baby’s eyes are dry and sore"

99. "My child seems to hate the bright light"

100. "My child’s eyes keep watering"

101. Proptosis at different ages

102. "My child seems to have a pain in the eye"

103. "My child’s teacher says she can’t see properly!"

104. "My child could see perfectly but now the vision is weak"

105. The Deaf-Blind Child

106. Optic Atrophy in Infancy and childhood

107. The Swollen Optic Disc

108. Headache in children

109. "My little girl tells me she sees strange things"

110. "My little boy isn’t doing as well as he should at school"

111. "My child’s pupils look odd!"

112. Unequal Pupils

113. Wobbly Eyes In Infancy

114. Abnormal Head Postures

115. Vital Communications: The Parents

116. Vital Communications: The Child

117. "My child just WILL NOT let me put the eyedrops in!"

118. Hand Defects and the Eye

119. Contact Lenses for small children

120. "I just cannot keep the patch on!!"

121. Helping visually impaired children to sleep

122. How should an ophthalmologist tell if a child’s development is normal?

123. "What is a sensible screening programme for children?"

124. My daughter can’t be doing this to herself!! Self-inflicted Injuries

