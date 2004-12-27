Pediatric Nephrology and Urology
1st Edition
The Requisites
Table of Contents
Introduction
History of Pediatric Nephrology
PART I
Clinical Evaluation of a Child with Kidney Disease
Pediatric Uroimaging
Immunization of Children with Renal Disease
Social Issues in Children with Renal Disorders
Psychological Considerations in Renal Disease
The Patient-Physician Communication
Adherence to Medical Regimes
Nutritional Management of Pediatric Renal Diseases
Transitioning Pediatric Renal Patients to Adult Care
PART II
Hematuria and Proteinuria
Proteinuria
Hypertension: Principles for the Practioner
Rickets
Nephritis
Acute Postinfectious Glomerulonephritis
IgA Nephropathy (IgA N)
Henoch-Schonlein Purpura Nephritis
Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis
Hereditary Nephropathies
Nephrotic Syndrome
Minimal-Change Nephrotic Syndrome
Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)
Membranous Nephropathy
Vasculitides
ANCA Positive Vasculitis/Pauci Immune
Glomerulonephritis
Systemic Lupus Erythematosus
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome: Stx HUS
Classification of the Hemolytic Uremic Syndromes and Thrombotic Thrombocytpenic Purpura
Cystic and Dysplastic Disorders
Polycystic Kidney Diseases
Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys
The Tubulopathies
Disorders of Renal Tubular Function
PART III
Acute Renal Failure
Acute Renal Failure
Chronic Renal Failure
Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)
Management of Chronic Renal Failure
PART IV
Dialysis
Periotoneal and Hemodialysis
Dialysis: Hemodiafiltration
Renal Transplantation
Evaluation for Pediatric Renal Transplantation
Complications After Renal Transplantation
Management of the Pediatric Renal Transplant Recipient
PART V
Voiding Problems in Children
Urinary Tract Infections in Childhood
Urologic Problems
Vesicoureteric Reflux
Pathogenesis, Clinical Features, and Management of Intersexuality
Calculi
Description
This new title in the Requisites in Pediatrics series focuses on the assessment, treatment, and stabilization of renal and urologic disorders and traumas commonly encountered in clinical practice. Abundant tables examine differential diagnosis, lab values/radiologic studies, treatment/therapy options, and when to refer to a specialist. A consistent organization throughout makes review easy, and chapters end with lists of key points. It's the ideal reference for a quick, efficient, and comprehensive review of essential information needed for board examinations or recertification.
Key Features
- Offers first-line advice in initially diagnosing and treating children with renal and urologic conditions.
- Features key references within each chapter.
- Emphasizes assessment and stabilization of the conditions most often encountered in practice.
- Examines differential diagnosis, lab values/radiologic studies, treatment/therapy options, and when to refer to a specialist through abundant tables.
- Organizes topics to address all of the major categories of renal and urologic disorders, including hematuria and proteinuria, hypertension, glomerular disorders, chronic renal failure, dialysis and transplantation, and more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 27th December 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323018418
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076357
About the Authors
Bernard Kaplan
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Nephrology, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
Kevin Meyers
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Nephrology, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA
