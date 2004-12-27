Pediatric Nephrology and Urology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323018418, 9780323076357

Pediatric Nephrology and Urology

1st Edition

The Requisites

Authors: Bernard Kaplan Kevin Meyers
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323018418
eBook ISBN: 9780323076357
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 27th December 2004
Page Count: 424
Table of Contents

Introduction

History of Pediatric Nephrology

PART I

Clinical Evaluation of a Child with Kidney Disease

Pediatric Uroimaging

Immunization of Children with Renal Disease

Social Issues in Children with Renal Disorders

Psychological Considerations in Renal Disease

The Patient-Physician Communication

Adherence to Medical Regimes

Nutritional Management of Pediatric Renal Diseases

Transitioning Pediatric Renal Patients to Adult Care

PART II

Hematuria and Proteinuria

Proteinuria

Hypertension: Principles for the Practioner

Rickets

Nephritis

Acute Postinfectious Glomerulonephritis

IgA Nephropathy (IgA N)

Henoch-Schonlein Purpura Nephritis

Membranoproliferative Glomerulonephritis

Hereditary Nephropathies

Nephrotic Syndrome

Minimal-Change Nephrotic Syndrome

Focal Segmental Glomerulosclerosis (FSGS)

Membranous Nephropathy

Vasculitides

ANCA Positive Vasculitis/Pauci Immune

Glomerulonephritis

Systemic Lupus Erythematosus

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome

Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome: Stx HUS

Classification of the Hemolytic Uremic Syndromes and Thrombotic Thrombocytpenic Purpura

Cystic and Dysplastic Disorders

Polycystic Kidney Diseases

Developmental Abnormalities of the Kidneys

The Tubulopathies

Disorders of Renal Tubular Function

PART III

Acute Renal Failure

Acute Renal Failure

Chronic Renal Failure

Chronic Renal Failure (CRF)

Management of Chronic Renal Failure

PART IV

Dialysis

Periotoneal and Hemodialysis

Dialysis: Hemodiafiltration

Renal Transplantation

Evaluation for Pediatric Renal Transplantation

Complications After Renal Transplantation

Management of the Pediatric Renal Transplant Recipient

PART V

Voiding Problems in Children

Urinary Tract Infections in Childhood

Urologic Problems

Vesicoureteric Reflux

Pathogenesis, Clinical Features, and Management of Intersexuality

Calculi

Description

This new title in the Requisites in Pediatrics series focuses on the assessment, treatment, and stabilization of renal and urologic disorders and traumas commonly encountered in clinical practice. Abundant tables examine differential diagnosis, lab values/radiologic studies, treatment/therapy options, and when to refer to a specialist. A consistent organization throughout makes review easy, and chapters end with lists of key points. It's the ideal reference for a quick, efficient, and comprehensive review of essential information needed for board examinations or recertification.

Key Features

  • Offers first-line advice in initially diagnosing and treating children with renal and urologic conditions.
  • Features key references within each chapter.
  • Emphasizes assessment and stabilization of the conditions most often encountered in practice.
  • Examines differential diagnosis, lab values/radiologic studies, treatment/therapy options, and when to refer to a specialist through abundant tables.
  • Organizes topics to address all of the major categories of renal and urologic disorders, including hematuria and proteinuria, hypertension, glomerular disorders, chronic renal failure, dialysis and transplantation, and more.

About the Authors

Bernard Kaplan

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Nephrology, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Pediatrics and Medicine, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

Kevin Meyers

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Nephrology, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA

