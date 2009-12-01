Pediatric Musculoskeletal MR Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-6
1st Edition
Authors: Sandra Wootton-Gorges
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717518
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Description
Articles include: MR Imaging of the Pediatric Bone Marrow; The growing skeleton: MR appearances of developing cartilage; Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders; MRI of Pediatric Trauma; MRI of Pediatric Arthritis; MR Imaging of Primary Bone Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions in Children; MR Imaging of soft tissue masses in children; The hip: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; The knee: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; The foot and ankle: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; MRI in Congenital and Acquired Disorders of the Pediatric Upper Extremity.
Details
About the Authors
Sandra Wootton-Gorges Author
