Pediatric Musculoskeletal MR Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781437717518

Pediatric Musculoskeletal MR Imaging, An Issue of Radiologic Clinics of North America, Volume 47-6

1st Edition

Authors: Sandra Wootton-Gorges
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437717518
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st December 2009
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Articles include: MR Imaging of the Pediatric Bone Marrow; The growing skeleton: MR appearances of developing cartilage; Infectious and Inflammatory Disorders; MRI of Pediatric Trauma; MRI of Pediatric Arthritis; MR Imaging of Primary Bone Tumors and Tumor-like Conditions in Children; MR Imaging of soft tissue masses in children; The hip: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; The knee: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; The foot and ankle: MR imaging of uniquely pediatric disorders; MRI in Congenital and Acquired Disorders of the Pediatric Upper Extremity.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
Hardcover ISBN:
9781437717518

About the Authors

Sandra Wootton-Gorges Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.