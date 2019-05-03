Pediatric MR Imaging, An Issue of Magnetic Resonance Imaging Clinics of North America, Volume 27-2

This issue of MRI Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric MR Imaging, and is edited by Dr. Edward Y. Lee. Articles will include: MRI Evaluation of Pediatric Neck Masses: Review and Update; MRI of Lungs and Airways in Children: Past and Present; Pediatric Mediastinal Masses: Role of MRI As a Problem-Solving Tool; Pediatric Cardiac MRI: Practical Preoperative Assessment; Hepatobiliary MRI in Children: Up-To-Date Imaging Techniques and Findings; Pediatric Renal Neoplasms: MRI-Based Practical Diagnostic Approach; MRI Evaluation of Inflammatory Bowel Disease in Children: Where Are We Now in 2018?; MRI Evaluation of Pediatric Genital Disorders: MR Technology Overview and Interpretation; Pediatric Sport-related Injuries: An Imaging Overview for Current and Future Daily Practice; MRI of Pediatric Musculoskeletal Tumors: Recent Advances and Clinical Applications; MRI Evaluation of Pediatric Lymphatics: Overview of Techniques and Imaging Findings; PET-MRI: Current Updates on Pediatric Applications; Tales from the Night: Emergency MRI in Pediatric Patients after Hours; and more!