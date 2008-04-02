Pediatric Infectious Diseases - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323020411, 9780323076333

Pediatric Infectious Diseases

1st Edition

Requisites

Authors: Jeffrey Bergelson Theoklis Zaoutis Samir Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323076333
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd April 2008
Page Count: 448
Description

This new volume in the Requisites in Pediatrics series offers expert advice in the assessment and treatment of infectious diseases in children. An emphasis on common conditions enables you to address the cases you’re most likely to encounter, and discussions of unusual infections helps you determine when to seek additional information or consultation. It delivers all this information designed in a way that compliments your practice and in the proven “high-yield” Requisites format—equipping you to master the material quickly. Perfect for quick review, everyday practice, and exam preparation, this is one resource you’ll consult time and time again!

Key Features

  • Examines infections in terms of their effects on specific body sites or organs to mirror how diagnoses are often made in real practice.
  • Highlights infections in specific patient populations including newborns, transplant patients, travelers, and children with HIV to equip you to address special scenarios.
  • Discusses immunization and basic infection control in doctors’ offices and child-care facilities to reduce the risk of the spread of infections.
  • Presents chapters on fevers of unknown origin and febrile syndromes characterized by rashes to prepare you for difficult-to-diagnose cases.
  • Summarizes basic information and vocabulary concerning microorganisms and antimicrobials essential for the interpretation of laboratory reports.
  • Follows a logical, consistent chapter format to facilitate quick and easy reference.
  • Offers practice-proven guidance on differential diagnoses, lab values / radiologic studies, treatment / therapy recommendations, and advice on when to refer to a specialist.
  • Features a wealth of illustrations and tables that make details clearer, and illuminate important information.
  • Includes highlighted boxes that emphasize relevant case studies • key points of each section • current controversies • and other important topics that can affect your practice.

Details

No. of pages:
448
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076333

About the Authors

Jeffrey Bergelson Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Divison of Immunologic and Infectious Diseases, Abramson; Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Theoklis Zaoutis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Infectious Diseases, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

Samir Shah Author

