Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323708494

Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider

1st Edition

Editors: Robert Vezzetti Jestin Carlson Debra Pennington
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323708494
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st June 2021
Page Count: 304
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Children and infants comprise up to 20% of emergency department visits, and emergency physicians must be knowledgeable in choosing the most appropriate imaging modality to arrive at an accurate diagnosis and provide optimal patient care. Written specifically for the non-specialist and those with limited pediatric training, Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider provides expert guidance in this challenging area. Abundant high-quality imaging examples cover the full range of pediatric disorders you’re likely to see, including trauma, musculoskeletal, pulmonary, ENT, cardiac, genitourinary, gastroenterology, neurological, and neonatal patients.

Table of Contents

Introduction

1. Imaging Modalities in the Pediatric Patient: How to Choose

2. ALARA principles

3. Sedation/Anxiolysis for Pediatric Imaging

Section 1: Neonatal

4. My What a Big Thymus You Have! Neonate/Infant Mediastinal Masses

5. A Wheezin' We Will Go: Bronchiolitis/Viral Pathology

6. Twisting the Night Away: Malrotation

7. Double Bubble…Double Trouble! Duodenal Obstruction

8. Breakin’ My Heart: Pediatric Congenital Heart Disease

9. More Than Constipation: Failure to Pass Meconium

10. Rumbly in the Tumbly: Pneumatosis Intestinalis and Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Section 2: Cardiac

11. Matters of the Heart: Pericarditis

12. A Bit of a Mix-up: Right Sided Aortic Arch

13. You're Surrounded: Vascular Rings

Section 3: Gastroenterology

14. Twisting Tubes: Pediatric Gastrostomy Tube/Buttons

15. Not Movin': Pediatric Bowel Obstruction

16. Screaming Fits: Intussusception

17. My Tummy! Appendicitis

18. SMA Syndrome: It’s Not In to Be Thin

19. You Ate What? Swallowed Foreign Bodies

20. Right Out of ‘The Exorcist’: Pyloric Stenosis

Section 4: Genitourinary

21. Twists and Turns: Testicular Torsion

22. That Looks Painful: Hydrocele

23. Unusually Painful: Ovarian torsion

24. All Pain and No Gain: Renal Stones

25. Belly Getting Bigger? Wilms Tumor

26. TOA (Tubo-ovarian Abscess): Three Letters You Don’t Want to Hear

Section 5: Neurologic

27. Don’t Lose Your Head: Ventriculoperitoneal (VP) Shunt Issues

28. More than a Migraine: Intracranial Mass - Medulloblastoma

29. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma: DIPG

30. Not Actin’ Right: Lacunar Infarct and Pediatric Stroke

31. Hard to Wake Up: Cerebritis

32. Nothing Cute About It: Acute Flaccid Myelitis

33. Headache? Pediatric Arteriovenous Malformation

34. Can you see it? Orbital Cellulitis

35. Something in Your Eye: Periorbital Cellulitis

36. Somethin’ Growin’: Pediatric Arachnoid Cysts

Section 6: Pulmonary

37. Rattlin’ in the Chest: Community Acquired Pneumonia in Children

38. Is That Pneumonia? Atelectasis

39. Will the Cough Ever Stop? Atypical Pneumonia

40. Of Course You Have Asthma: Persistent Wheezing

Section 7: Trauma

41. Buckle Up: Abdominal Trauma

42. Case: Where's the Air? Pneumothorax

43. Can’t Pee: Pediatric Bladder Trauma

44. Heads Up!: Head Trauma

45. Cruisn' For a Bruisin': Pulmonary contusion

46. The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Trauma

47. Chest Pains: Pediatric Chest Trauma Imaging

48. Check That Neck: Cervical Spine Imaging

49. My Achin’ Back: Vertebral Compression Fractures

50. How’d That Happen? Non-accidental Trauma (NAT)

Section 8: Musculoskeletal

51. Growing Pains: Salter-Harris Classification of Physeal Injuries

52. My Fracture Is Not Humerus: Supracondylar fractures

53. Elbow Grease: Lateral and Medial Condyle Fractures of the Humerus

54. Rough Trip: Scapula Fracture

55. Humeral Shaft Fractures: Nothing Funny About That!

56. In Pieces: Clavicle Fractures

57. Let's Play: Forearm fractures

58. Italian Twins: Monteggia and Galleazzi Fractures

59. Bones Out of Place? Wrist fractures

60. Snuffbox? Scaphoid fractures

61. Punchin’ Out: Fifth Metacarpal (Boxer’s) Fracture

62. Pfunny Pfingers: Phalanx fractures (dislocations, etc)

63. Can't Move Your Hips: Pelvic fractures

64. All Fun and Games: Femoral fractures

65. Knee Pain: It’s Not Always the Knee – Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis

66. Weak in the Knees: Patellar dislocation

67. It’s the Way You (Don’t) Walk: Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula

68. Tough Day: Triplane Fracture

69. My Achin' Feet: Talus fracture

70. My Achn’ Back! Spondylolysis/Spondylolisthesis

71. Achy Muscles: Pyomyositis/Myositis

72. 'Lil Stuffy Noses: Sinusitis

73. Who's Brodie? Brodie's abscess

74. I Feel It In My Bones: Osteomyelitis

75. More Than an Achy Back: Spinal Epidural Abscess

76. It's Tough Being a Kid: Toddler's fracture

77. Hurtn' To Stand: Discitis

78. My Knee Won't Stop Swelling! Osteosarcoma

79. Not THOSE Ewings: Ewing sarcoma

80. What Is This? Bone cyst

Section 9: ENT

81. Who Let the Dogs Out? Croup

82. All That Drools: Retropharyngeal and Peritonsillar Abscess

83. Frog In Your Throat: Supraglottic Infections and Bacterial Tracheitis

Details

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2022
Published:
1st June 2021
Imprint:
Elsevier
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323708494

About the Editors

Robert Vezzetti

Jestin Carlson

Debra Pennington

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.