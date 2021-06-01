Children and infants comprise up to 20% of emergency department visits, and emergency physicians must be knowledgeable in choosing the most appropriate imaging modality to arrive at an accurate diagnosis and provide optimal patient care. Written specifically for the non-specialist and those with limited pediatric training, Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider provides expert guidance in this challenging area. Abundant high-quality imaging examples cover the full range of pediatric disorders you’re likely to see, including trauma, musculoskeletal, pulmonary, ENT, cardiac, genitourinary, gastroenterology, neurological, and neonatal patients.