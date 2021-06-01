Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider
Children and infants comprise up to 20% of emergency department visits, and emergency physicians must be knowledgeable in choosing the most appropriate imaging modality to arrive at an accurate diagnosis and provide optimal patient care. Written specifically for the non-specialist and those with limited pediatric training, Pediatric Imaging for the Emergency Provider provides expert guidance in this challenging area. Abundant high-quality imaging examples cover the full range of pediatric disorders you’re likely to see, including trauma, musculoskeletal, pulmonary, ENT, cardiac, genitourinary, gastroenterology, neurological, and neonatal patients.
Introduction
1. Imaging Modalities in the Pediatric Patient: How to Choose
2. ALARA principles
3. Sedation/Anxiolysis for Pediatric Imaging
Section 1: Neonatal
4. My What a Big Thymus You Have! Neonate/Infant Mediastinal Masses
5. A Wheezin' We Will Go: Bronchiolitis/Viral Pathology
6. Twisting the Night Away: Malrotation
7. Double Bubble…Double Trouble! Duodenal Obstruction
8. Breakin’ My Heart: Pediatric Congenital Heart Disease
9. More Than Constipation: Failure to Pass Meconium
10. Rumbly in the Tumbly: Pneumatosis Intestinalis and Necrotizing Enterocolitis
Section 2: Cardiac
11. Matters of the Heart: Pericarditis
12. A Bit of a Mix-up: Right Sided Aortic Arch
13. You're Surrounded: Vascular Rings
Section 3: Gastroenterology
14. Twisting Tubes: Pediatric Gastrostomy Tube/Buttons
15. Not Movin': Pediatric Bowel Obstruction
16. Screaming Fits: Intussusception
17. My Tummy! Appendicitis
18. SMA Syndrome: It’s Not In to Be Thin
19. You Ate What? Swallowed Foreign Bodies
20. Right Out of ‘The Exorcist’: Pyloric Stenosis
Section 4: Genitourinary
21. Twists and Turns: Testicular Torsion
22. That Looks Painful: Hydrocele
23. Unusually Painful: Ovarian torsion
24. All Pain and No Gain: Renal Stones
25. Belly Getting Bigger? Wilms Tumor
26. TOA (Tubo-ovarian Abscess): Three Letters You Don’t Want to Hear
Section 5: Neurologic
27. Don’t Lose Your Head: Ventriculoperitoneal (VP) Shunt Issues
28. More than a Migraine: Intracranial Mass - Medulloblastoma
29. Diffuse Intrinsic Pontine Glioma: DIPG
30. Not Actin’ Right: Lacunar Infarct and Pediatric Stroke
31. Hard to Wake Up: Cerebritis
32. Nothing Cute About It: Acute Flaccid Myelitis
33. Headache? Pediatric Arteriovenous Malformation
34. Can you see it? Orbital Cellulitis
35. Something in Your Eye: Periorbital Cellulitis
36. Somethin’ Growin’: Pediatric Arachnoid Cysts
Section 6: Pulmonary
37. Rattlin’ in the Chest: Community Acquired Pneumonia in Children
38. Is That Pneumonia? Atelectasis
39. Will the Cough Ever Stop? Atypical Pneumonia
40. Of Course You Have Asthma: Persistent Wheezing
Section 7: Trauma
41. Buckle Up: Abdominal Trauma
42. Case: Where's the Air? Pneumothorax
43. Can’t Pee: Pediatric Bladder Trauma
44. Heads Up!: Head Trauma
45. Cruisn' For a Bruisin': Pulmonary contusion
46. The Heart of the Matter: Cardiac Trauma
47. Chest Pains: Pediatric Chest Trauma Imaging
48. Check That Neck: Cervical Spine Imaging
49. My Achin’ Back: Vertebral Compression Fractures
50. How’d That Happen? Non-accidental Trauma (NAT)
Section 8: Musculoskeletal
51. Growing Pains: Salter-Harris Classification of Physeal Injuries
52. My Fracture Is Not Humerus: Supracondylar fractures
53. Elbow Grease: Lateral and Medial Condyle Fractures of the Humerus
54. Rough Trip: Scapula Fracture
55. Humeral Shaft Fractures: Nothing Funny About That!
56. In Pieces: Clavicle Fractures
57. Let's Play: Forearm fractures
58. Italian Twins: Monteggia and Galleazzi Fractures
59. Bones Out of Place? Wrist fractures
60. Snuffbox? Scaphoid fractures
61. Punchin’ Out: Fifth Metacarpal (Boxer’s) Fracture
62. Pfunny Pfingers: Phalanx fractures (dislocations, etc)
63. Can't Move Your Hips: Pelvic fractures
64. All Fun and Games: Femoral fractures
65. Knee Pain: It’s Not Always the Knee – Slipped Capital Femoral Epiphysis
66. Weak in the Knees: Patellar dislocation
67. It’s the Way You (Don’t) Walk: Fractures of the Tibia and Fibula
68. Tough Day: Triplane Fracture
69. My Achin' Feet: Talus fracture
70. My Achn’ Back! Spondylolysis/Spondylolisthesis
71. Achy Muscles: Pyomyositis/Myositis
72. 'Lil Stuffy Noses: Sinusitis
73. Who's Brodie? Brodie's abscess
74. I Feel It In My Bones: Osteomyelitis
75. More Than an Achy Back: Spinal Epidural Abscess
76. It's Tough Being a Kid: Toddler's fracture
77. Hurtn' To Stand: Discitis
78. My Knee Won't Stop Swelling! Osteosarcoma
79. Not THOSE Ewings: Ewing sarcoma
80. What Is This? Bone cyst
Section 9: ENT
81. Who Let the Dogs Out? Croup
82. All That Drools: Retropharyngeal and Peritonsillar Abscess
83. Frog In Your Throat: Supraglottic Infections and Bacterial Tracheitis
