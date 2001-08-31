Pediatric Hematology/Oncology Secrets
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Diagnostic Approach to Anemia in Childhood
Disorders of Hemoglobin, Normal Development
Sickle Cell Syndromes
Thalassemia Syndromes
Anemia Secondary to Enzyme Deficiencies
Anemia Secondary to Membrane Disorders
Autoimmune Hemolytic Anemia
Anemia Secondary to Nutritional Deficiencies
Neonatal Anemia
Normal Hemostasis
Neonatal Hemostasis
Disorders of Coagulation
Disorders of Platelets
Disorders of the Immune System
Disorders of Granulocyte Function and Granulopoiesis
Storage Disorders
Hematologic Manifestations of Systemic Disease
Bone Marrow Failure Syndromes
Principles and Practice of Childhood Cancer
Genetics, Molecular Genetrics
Principles of Chemotherapy
Principles of Surgical Oncology
Principles of Radition Oncology for Pediatric Malignancy
Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia
Acute Myelogenous Leukemia
Myeloproliferative Disorders
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma
Hodgkin's Disease
Lymphoproliferative Disorders
Langerhans Cell Histiocytosis
Tumors of the Central Nervous System
Retinoblastoma
Hepatic Tumors
Wilms' Tumor
Neuroblastoma
Soft Tissue Sarcomas
Bone Tumors
Germ Cell Tumors
Oncologic Emergencies
Bone Marrow Transplant/PBSC
Principles of Molecular Diagnostics and Therapeutic Supportive Care
Late Effects of Childhood Cancer
Psycho-social Aspects of Care of the child with Cancer
Palliative Care
Management of the Dying Child
Description
Utilizes the proven Secrets Series® format to present questions and answers in a convenient, readable, concise manner The text is intended to introduce the reader to the field of pediatric hematology/oncology.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 243
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Hanley & Belfus 2002
- Published:
- 31st August 2001
- Imprint:
- Hanley & Belfus
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781560534440
About the Authors
Michael Weiner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Hettinger Professor of Clinical Pediatrics, Director, Herbert Irving Child and Adolescent Oncology Center, Hope & Heroes Division of Pediatric Oncology, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, Children's Hospital of New York, New York Presbyterian Hospital, Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center, New York, NY
Mitchell Cairo Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Medicine and Pathology, Pediatric Oncology, Director, Blood & Marrow Transplantation, Herbert Irving Child and Adolescent Oncology Center, Columbia University College of Physicians & Surgeons, New York, NY