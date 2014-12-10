Pediatric Head and Neck Masses, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323326681, 9780323326698

Pediatric Head and Neck Masses, An Issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics of North America, Volume 48-1

1st Edition

Authors: John Maddalozzo
eBook ISBN: 9780323326698
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323326681
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 10th December 2014
Description

Experts from childrens' hospitals across the United States discuss diagnosis, treatment, and pathophysiology of head and neck masses in children. Topics include: Branchial cleft cysts; Thyroglossal duct cyst and ectopic thyroid; Vascular malformations; Thyroid nodule and malignancy in children; Lymphoma in pediatrics; Malignancies in the pediatric head and neck - rhabdomyosarcoma and neuroblastoma; Skull base and more including intranasal masses; Tumors of the maxsilla and mandible; Teratoma and dermoid cysts; Inflammatory adenopathy; Disorders and tumors of the salivary glands; Intraoral and lingual lesions; and the Exit procedure. Beyond relevance to Otolaryngologists, this issue of Otolaryngologic Clinics is appropriate for cancer specialists, pediatricians, family practitioners, general surgeons, and pediatric nurse practitioners. Residents training in those fields, as well as Neurosurgery and Ophthalmology, will find this practical.

About the Authors

John Maddalozzo Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Chicago Lurie Children's Hospital

