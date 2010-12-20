Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease, by Drs. Robert Wyllie and Jeffrey S. Hyams provides the comprehensive reference you need to treat GI diseases in children. Review the latest developments in the field and get up-to-date clinical information on hot topics like polyps, capsule endoscopy, and pancreatic treatments. With expert guidance from an expanded international author base and online access to 475 board-review-style questions, this latest edition is a must-have for every practicing gastroenterologist.
Key Features
- Confirm each diagnosis by consulting a section, organized by symptoms, that presents the full range of differential diagnoses and treatment options for each specific condition.
- Recognize disease processes at a glance with detailed diagrams that accurately illustrate complex concepts.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1104
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 20th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437735666
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781437707748
About the Author
Robert Wyllie
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief of Medical Operations, Associate Chief of Staff, Cleveland Clinic, Professor of Pediatrics, Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University Cleveland, Ohio
Jeffrey Hyams
Affiliations and Expertise
Head, Division of Digestive Diseases, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, Connecticut