Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437707748, 9781437735666

Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print

Authors: Robert Wyllie Jeffrey Hyams
eBook ISBN: 9781437735666
Hardcover ISBN: 9781437707748
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 20th December 2010
Page Count: 1104
Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease, by Drs. Robert Wyllie and Jeffrey S. Hyams provides the comprehensive reference you need to treat GI diseases in children. Review the latest developments in the field and get up-to-date clinical information on hot topics like polyps, capsule endoscopy, and pancreatic treatments. With expert guidance from an expanded international author base and online access to 475 board-review-style questions, this latest edition is a must-have for every practicing gastroenterologist.

  • Confirm each diagnosis by consulting a section, organized by symptoms, that presents the full range of differential diagnoses and treatment options for each specific condition.

  • Recognize disease processes at a glance with detailed diagrams that accurately illustrate complex concepts.

Robert Wyllie

Chief of Medical Operations, Associate Chief of Staff, Cleveland Clinic, Professor of Pediatrics, Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University Cleveland, Ohio

Jeffrey Hyams

Head, Division of Digestive Diseases, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, Connecticut

