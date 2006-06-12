Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease

SECTION ONE BIOLOGIC ASPECTS OF GASTROINTESTINAL FUNCTION



Chapter 1. Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 2. Basics Aspects of Digestion and Absorption

Chapter 3. Bile Acid Physiology and alterations in the Enterohepatic Circulation

Chapter 4. Indigenous Flora

Chapter 5. Gastrointestinal Motility

Chapter 6. Mucosal Immunology and Mechanisms of Inflammation



SECTION TWO CLINICAL PROBLEMS



Chapter 7. Chronic Abdominal Pain of Childhood and Adolescence

Chapter 8. Nausea and Vomiting

Chapter 9. Diarrhea

Chapter 10. Colic and Intestinal Gas

Chapter 11. Constipation and Encopresis

Chapter 12. Failure to Thrive

Chapter 13. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage

Chapter 14. Eating Disorders and Obesity

Chapter 15. Jaundice

Chapter 16. Ascites

Chapter 17. Caustic Ingestion and Foreign Bodies



SECTION THREE THE ESOPHAGUS



Chapter 18. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Esophagus

Chapter 19. Congential Malformations of the Esophagus

Chapter 20. Gastroesophageal Reflux

Chapter 21. Achalasia and Other Motor Disorders

Chapter 22. Other Disease of the Esophagus



SECTION FOUR THE STOMACH



Chapter 23. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Stomach

Chapter 24. Pyloric Stenosis and Congenital Anomalies of the Stomach and Duodenum

Chapter 25. Gastritis and Ulcers in Children

Chapter 26. Gastropathies: Pathophysiology and Clinical Features

Chapter 27. Gastric Motility Disorders

Chapter 28. Bezoars



SECTION FIVE THE SMALL AND LARGE INTESTINE



Chapter 29. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Small and Large Intestine

Chapter 30. Maldigestion and Malabsorption

Chapter 31. Protracted Diarrhea

Chapter 32. Protein-Losing Enteropathy

Chapter 33. Celiac Disease

Chapter 34. Short Bowel Syndrome

Chapter 35. Allergic Bowel Disease and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis

Chapter 36. Infectious Diarrhea

Chapter 37. Enteric Parasites

Chapter 38. Gastrointestinal Manifestations of Primary Immunodeficiencies

Chapter 39. Gastrointestinal Complications of Secondary Immunodeficiency Syndromes

Chapter 40. Crohn’s Disease

Chapter 41. Ulcerative Colitis in children and adolescents

Chapter 42. Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction

Chapter 43. Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis

Chapter 44. Appendicitis

Chapter 45. Intussusception in Infants and Children

Chapter 46. Inguinal Hernia and Hydrocele

Chapter 47. Meckel’s Diverticulum and Other Omphalomesenteric Duct Remnants

Chapter 48. Hirschsprung’s Disease

Chapter 49. Imperforate Anus

Chapter 50. Abnormal Rotation and Fixation of the Intestine

Chapter 51. Small and Large Bowel Atresias

Chapter 52. Anterior Abdominal Wall Defects

Chapter 53. Stomas of the Small and Large Intestine

Chapter 54. Disorders of the Anorectum (Fissures, Fistulae, Prolapse, Hemorrhoids, Tags)

Chapter 55. Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract

Chapter 56. Other Disease of the Small Intestine and Colon



SECTION SIX THE LIVER AND BILE DUCTS



Chapter 57. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver and Bile Ducts

Chapter 58. Neonatal Hepatitis

Chapter 59. Biliary Atresia and Neonatal Disorders of the Bile Ducts

Chapter 60. Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders

Chapter 61. Abnormalities of Hepatic Protein Metabolism

Chapter 62. Abnormalities of Carbohydrate Metabolism and the Liver

Chapter 63. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis

Chapter 64. Portal Hypertension

Chapter 65. Liver Failure and Transplantation

Chapter 66. Diseases of the Gallbladder



SECTION SEVEN THE PANCREAS



Chapter 67. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Pancreas

Chapter 68. Cystic Fibrosis and Congenital Anomalies of the exocrine Pancreas

Chapter 69. Pancreatitis

Chapter 70. Secretory Neoplasms of the Pancreas



SECTION EIGHT NUTRITION



Chapter 71. Infant and Toddler Nutrition

Chapter 72. Nutritional Assessment

Chapter 73. Nutritional Acces – Tubes

Chapter 74. Parenteral Nutrition

Chapter 75. Enteral Nutrition

Chapter 76. Management of Diarrhea

Chapter 77. Metabolic bone disease and the gut

Chapter 78. Gastrointestinal Pathology

Chapter 79 Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography

Chapter 80 Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonscopy, and related techniques



Index