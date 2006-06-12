Pediatric Gastrointestinal and Liver Disease
3rd Edition
Pathophysiology, Diagnosis, Management
Here's everything you need to treat the full range of pediatric GI and liver diseases...in a convenient, concise single source. Drs Wyllie and Hyams - along with more than 80 experts in the field - bring you a clinically focused reference featuring a uniform chapter organization and a wealth of illustrations and diagrams to make guidance easy to both find and apply.
- Offers a bonus web site featuring 500 case-study, self-assessment questions - with answers - along with color clinical images, to help you test your knowledge.
- Presents abundant explanatory diagrams which clarify complex concepts.
- Features a signs-oriented section, making diagnosis easier and guiding you to detailed disease-specific sections.
- Integrates pathophysiology, clinical evidence, and patient-oriented information throughout.
SECTION ONE BIOLOGIC ASPECTS OF GASTROINTESTINAL FUNCTION
Chapter 1. Development of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 2. Basics Aspects of Digestion and Absorption
Chapter 3. Bile Acid Physiology and alterations in the Enterohepatic Circulation
Chapter 4. Indigenous Flora
Chapter 5. Gastrointestinal Motility
Chapter 6. Mucosal Immunology and Mechanisms of Inflammation
SECTION TWO CLINICAL PROBLEMS
Chapter 7. Chronic Abdominal Pain of Childhood and Adolescence
Chapter 8. Nausea and Vomiting
Chapter 9. Diarrhea
Chapter 10. Colic and Intestinal Gas
Chapter 11. Constipation and Encopresis
Chapter 12. Failure to Thrive
Chapter 13. Gastrointestinal Hemorrhage
Chapter 14. Eating Disorders and Obesity
Chapter 15. Jaundice
Chapter 16. Ascites
Chapter 17. Caustic Ingestion and Foreign Bodies
SECTION THREE THE ESOPHAGUS
Chapter 18. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Esophagus
Chapter 19. Congential Malformations of the Esophagus
Chapter 20. Gastroesophageal Reflux
Chapter 21. Achalasia and Other Motor Disorders
Chapter 22. Other Disease of the Esophagus
SECTION FOUR THE STOMACH
Chapter 23. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Stomach
Chapter 24. Pyloric Stenosis and Congenital Anomalies of the Stomach and Duodenum
Chapter 25. Gastritis and Ulcers in Children
Chapter 26. Gastropathies: Pathophysiology and Clinical Features
Chapter 27. Gastric Motility Disorders
Chapter 28. Bezoars
SECTION FIVE THE SMALL AND LARGE INTESTINE
Chapter 29. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Small and Large Intestine
Chapter 30. Maldigestion and Malabsorption
Chapter 31. Protracted Diarrhea
Chapter 32. Protein-Losing Enteropathy
Chapter 33. Celiac Disease
Chapter 34. Short Bowel Syndrome
Chapter 35. Allergic Bowel Disease and Eosinophilic Gastroenteritis
Chapter 36. Infectious Diarrhea
Chapter 37. Enteric Parasites
Chapter 38. Gastrointestinal Manifestations of Primary Immunodeficiencies
Chapter 39. Gastrointestinal Complications of Secondary Immunodeficiency Syndromes
Chapter 40. Crohn’s Disease
Chapter 41. Ulcerative Colitis in children and adolescents
Chapter 42. Chronic Intestinal Pseudo-obstruction
Chapter 43. Neonatal Necrotizing Enterocolitis
Chapter 44. Appendicitis
Chapter 45. Intussusception in Infants and Children
Chapter 46. Inguinal Hernia and Hydrocele
Chapter 47. Meckel’s Diverticulum and Other Omphalomesenteric Duct Remnants
Chapter 48. Hirschsprung’s Disease
Chapter 49. Imperforate Anus
Chapter 50. Abnormal Rotation and Fixation of the Intestine
Chapter 51. Small and Large Bowel Atresias
Chapter 52. Anterior Abdominal Wall Defects
Chapter 53. Stomas of the Small and Large Intestine
Chapter 54. Disorders of the Anorectum (Fissures, Fistulae, Prolapse, Hemorrhoids, Tags)
Chapter 55. Neoplasms of the Gastrointestinal Tract
Chapter 56. Other Disease of the Small Intestine and Colon
SECTION SIX THE LIVER AND BILE DUCTS
Chapter 57. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver and Bile Ducts
Chapter 58. Neonatal Hepatitis
Chapter 59. Biliary Atresia and Neonatal Disorders of the Bile Ducts
Chapter 60. Fatty Acid Oxidation Disorders
Chapter 61. Abnormalities of Hepatic Protein Metabolism
Chapter 62. Abnormalities of Carbohydrate Metabolism and the Liver
Chapter 63. Acute and Chronic Hepatitis
Chapter 64. Portal Hypertension
Chapter 65. Liver Failure and Transplantation
Chapter 66. Diseases of the Gallbladder
SECTION SEVEN THE PANCREAS
Chapter 67. Developmental Anatomy and Physiology of the Pancreas
Chapter 68. Cystic Fibrosis and Congenital Anomalies of the exocrine Pancreas
Chapter 69. Pancreatitis
Chapter 70. Secretory Neoplasms of the Pancreas
SECTION EIGHT NUTRITION
Chapter 71. Infant and Toddler Nutrition
Chapter 72. Nutritional Assessment
Chapter 73. Nutritional Acces – Tubes
Chapter 74. Parenteral Nutrition
Chapter 75. Enteral Nutrition
Chapter 76. Management of Diarrhea
Chapter 77. Metabolic bone disease and the gut
Chapter 78. Gastrointestinal Pathology
Chapter 79 Endoscopic retrograde cholangiopancreatography
Chapter 80 Esophagogastroduodenoscopy, colonscopy, and related techniques
Index
- 1348
- English
- © Saunders 2006
- 12th June 2006
- Saunders
- 9781437713169
- 9780721639246
Robert Wyllie
Chief of Medical Operations, Associate Chief of Staff, Cleveland Clinic, Professor of Pediatrics, Lerner College of Medicine, Case Western Reserve University Cleveland, Ohio
Jeffrey Hyams
Head, Division of Digestive Diseases, Hepatology, and Nutrition, Connecticut Children's Medical Center, Hartford, Connecticut; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Connecticut School of Medicine, Farmington, Connecticut
Marsha Kay
Chair, Department of Pediatric Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Director, Pediatric Endoscopy, Cleveland Clinic Children’s Hospital, Cleveland, Ohio