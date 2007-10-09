Pediatric Gastroenterology
1st Edition
Requisites
Table of Contents
- Abdominal Mass
2. Achalasia
3. Caustic Ingestions
4. Celiac Disease
5. Constipation and Irritable Bowel Disease
6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis
7. Failure to Thrive
8. Foreign Bodies and Bezoars
9. Gastroesophgeal Reflux
10. Gastrointestinal Bleeding
11. Helicobacter pylori Infection
12. Hirschprung’s Disease
13. Infectious diarrhea
14. Inflammatory bowel disease
15. Intussception
16 Lactose Intolerance
17. Malrotation and Volvulus
18. Meckels Diverticulum
19. Necrotizing Enterocolitis
20. Parasitic Infections
21. Perianal anomalies
22. Polyps and Polyposis Syndromes
23. Pseudo-obstruction
24. Short Bowel Syndrome
25. Small Bowel Bacterial Overgrowth
26. Alagille Syndrome
27. Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency
28. Autoimmune Hepatitis
29. Cholelithiasis
30. Congential Hepatic Fibrosis
31. Hemochromatosis
32. Metabolic Liver Disease: Tyrosinemia, Galactosemia and Hereditary Fructose Intolerance
33. Jaundice
34. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis
35. Viral Hepatitis
36. Wilson’s Disease
37. Congenital Anomalies
38. Cystic Fibrosis
39. Pancreatitis
40. Schwachman-Diamon Syndrome
Description
This volume in the Requisites in Pediatrics series offers expert guidance in the assessment and treatment of gastroenterological disorders commonly encountered in clinical practice. It delivers all the information you need in the proven "high-yield" Requisites format - equipping you to master the material quickly. Perfect for quick review and exam preparation, this is one resource you'll consult over and over again!
Key Features
- Follows a logical, consistent chapter format to facilitate quick and easy reference.
- Offers abundant tables that present differential diagnoses, lab values / radiologic studies, treatment / therapy recommendations, and guidance on when to refer to a specialist.
- Presents thought-provoking clinical scenarios to help you determine the best course of action in situations where there are controversies concerning the standard of care.
- Features a wealth of illustrations that make details clearer.
- Includes highlighted boxes that emphasize relevant case studies · key points of each section · current controversies · and other important information.
About the Authors
Chris Liacouras Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of Pediatric Endoscopy, Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia PA, USA Director, Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Diseases, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia PA, USA
David Piccoli Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Co-Director, Biesecker Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA