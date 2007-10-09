Pediatric Gastroenterology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323032803, 9780323076364

Pediatric Gastroenterology

1st Edition

Requisites

Authors: Chris Liacouras David Piccoli
eBook ISBN: 9780323076364
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 9th October 2007
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

  1. Abdominal Mass

    2. Achalasia

    3. Caustic Ingestions

    4. Celiac Disease

    5. Constipation and Irritable Bowel Disease

    6. Eosinophilic Esophagitis

    7. Failure to Thrive

    8. Foreign Bodies and Bezoars

    9. Gastroesophgeal Reflux

    10. Gastrointestinal Bleeding

    11. Helicobacter pylori Infection

    12. Hirschprung’s Disease

    13. Infectious diarrhea

    14. Inflammatory bowel disease

    15. Intussception

    16 Lactose Intolerance

    17. Malrotation and Volvulus

    18. Meckels Diverticulum

    19. Necrotizing Enterocolitis

    20. Parasitic Infections

    21. Perianal anomalies

    22. Polyps and Polyposis Syndromes

    23. Pseudo-obstruction

    24. Short Bowel Syndrome

    25. Small Bowel Bacterial Overgrowth

    26. Alagille Syndrome

    27. Alpha 1 Antitrypsin Deficiency

    28. Autoimmune Hepatitis

    29. Cholelithiasis

    30. Congential Hepatic Fibrosis

    31. Hemochromatosis

    32. Metabolic Liver Disease: Tyrosinemia, Galactosemia and Hereditary Fructose Intolerance

    33. Jaundice

    34. Primary Sclerosing Cholangitis

    35. Viral Hepatitis

    36. Wilson’s Disease

    37. Congenital Anomalies

    38. Cystic Fibrosis

    39. Pancreatitis

    40. Schwachman-Diamon Syndrome

Description

This volume in the Requisites in Pediatrics series offers expert guidance in the assessment and treatment of gastroenterological disorders commonly encountered in clinical practice. It delivers all the information you need in the proven "high-yield" Requisites format - equipping you to master the material quickly. Perfect for quick review and exam preparation, this is one resource you'll consult over and over again!

Key Features

  • Follows a logical, consistent chapter format to facilitate quick and easy reference.
  • Offers abundant tables that present differential diagnoses, lab values / radiologic studies, treatment / therapy recommendations, and guidance on when to refer to a specialist.
  • Presents thought-provoking clinical scenarios to help you determine the best course of action in situations where there are controversies concerning the standard of care.
  • Features a wealth of illustrations that make details clearer.
  • Includes highlighted boxes that emphasize relevant case studies · key points of each section · current controversies · and other important information.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2008
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076364

About the Authors

Chris Liacouras Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Pediatric Endoscopy, Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Children's Hospital of Philadelphia; Associate Professor, Department of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA Professor of Pediatric Gastroenterology, University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine, Philadelphia PA, USA Director, Center for Pediatric Eosinophilic Diseases, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia PA, USA

David Piccoli Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief, Division of Gastroenterology and Nutrition, Co-Director, Biesecker Center for Pediatric Liver Disease, Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia; Professor of Pediatrics, University of Pennsylvania, School of Medicine, Philadelphia, PA, USA

