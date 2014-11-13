Pediatric Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323323710, 9780323323727

Pediatric Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4

1st Edition

Authors: Sherard Tatum
eBook ISBN: 9780323323727
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323323710
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 13th November 2014
Description

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics addresses the major surgical procedures in pediatric facial reconstruction that deal with congenital disorders and defects as well as trauma and tumors. Audience for this issue are Otolaryngologists who perform pediatric facial plastic surgery, facial plastic surgeons and those subspecialized in pediatric reconstruction, plastic reconstructive surgeons, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons who specialize in reconstruction of the oral area. Topics include Facial nerve rehabilitation; Septorhinoplasty; Vascular lesions; Craniofacial anomalies; Free tissue transfer; Craniomaxillofacial trauma; Cleft lip and palate; Surgical speech disorders; Otoplasty; Microtia; Soft tissu trauma and scar revision; Distraction osteogenesis.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323323727
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323323710

About the Authors

Sherard Tatum Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Upstate Medical University Syracuse, NY

