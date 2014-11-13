Pediatric Facial Plastic and Reconstructive Surgery, An Issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics of North America, Volume 22-4

This issue of Facial Plastic Surgery Clinics addresses the major surgical procedures in pediatric facial reconstruction that deal with congenital disorders and defects as well as trauma and tumors. Audience for this issue are Otolaryngologists who perform pediatric facial plastic surgery, facial plastic surgeons and those subspecialized in pediatric reconstruction, plastic reconstructive surgeons, and oral and maxillofacial surgeons who specialize in reconstruction of the oral area. Topics include Facial nerve rehabilitation; Septorhinoplasty; Vascular lesions; Craniofacial anomalies; Free tissue transfer; Craniomaxillofacial trauma; Cleft lip and palate; Surgical speech disorders; Otoplasty; Microtia; Soft tissu trauma and scar revision; Distraction osteogenesis.