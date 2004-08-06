Pediatric Endocrinology
1st Edition
The Requisites
Table of Contents
I. Carbohydrate Disorders
1. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
2. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
3. Hypoglycemia
II. Sexual Development
4. Normal Pubertal Development
5. Early Pubertal Development
6. Delayed Pubertal Development
7. Intersex
III. Growth
8. Disorders of Growth
IV. Thyroid
9. Disorders of the Thyroid
V. Adrenal Gland
10. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland
VI. Calcium, Phosphorus, and Bone
11.n Physiology and Hypocalcemic Disorders
12. Hypercalcemic Disorders
13. Osteoporosis
VII. Vasopressin and Disorders of Fluids and Electrolytes
14. Hormonal Control of Fluid and Electrolytes
15. Diabetes Insipidus
16. Salt Wasting and the Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)
Description
This volume in the Requisites in Pediatrics series offers expert guidance on the major endocrine disorders found in clinical practice. It uses the proven Requisites format to deliver the information you need—fast. Perfect for quick review and exam preparation, this is one resource you'll consult again and again.
Key Features
- Each chapter begins with a discussion of normal physiology, providing normative clinical standards and normal lab values for each disorder.
- Separate sections in each chapter present information on disorders such as hormone deficiency · hormone resistance · and hormone excess.
- Tables offer guidance on diagnosis, laboratory and radiologic studies, therapies, and when to refer to a specialist.
- Key points at the end of each chapter highlight vital information.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 6th August 2004
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076401
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323018258
About the Authors
Thomas Moshang Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Endocrinology & Diabetes, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA