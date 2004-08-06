Pediatric Endocrinology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323018258, 9780323076401

Pediatric Endocrinology

1st Edition

The Requisites

Authors: Thomas Moshang
eBook ISBN: 9780323076401
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323018258
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 6th August 2004
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

I. Carbohydrate Disorders
1. Type 1 Diabetes Mellitus
2. Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus
3. Hypoglycemia

II. Sexual Development
4. Normal Pubertal Development
5. Early Pubertal Development
6. Delayed Pubertal Development
7. Intersex

III. Growth
8. Disorders of Growth

IV. Thyroid
9. Disorders of the Thyroid

V. Adrenal Gland
10. Disorders of the Adrenal Gland

VI. Calcium, Phosphorus, and Bone
11.n Physiology and Hypocalcemic Disorders
12. Hypercalcemic Disorders
13. Osteoporosis

VII. Vasopressin and Disorders of Fluids and Electrolytes
14. Hormonal Control of Fluid and Electrolytes
15. Diabetes Insipidus
16. Salt Wasting and the Syndrome of Inappropriate Antidiuretic Hormone (SIADH)

Description

This volume in the Requisites in Pediatrics series offers expert guidance on the major endocrine disorders found in clinical practice. It uses the proven Requisites format to deliver the information you need—fast. Perfect for quick review and exam preparation, this is one resource you'll consult again and again.

Key Features

  • Each chapter begins with a discussion of normal physiology, providing normative clinical standards and normal lab values for each disorder.
  • Separate sections in each chapter present information on disorders such as hormone deficiency · hormone resistance · and hormone excess.
  • Tables offer guidance on diagnosis, laboratory and radiologic studies, therapies, and when to refer to a specialist.
  • Key points at the end of each chapter highlight vital information.

No. of pages:
304
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2005
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323076401
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323018258

Thomas Moshang Author

Professor of Pediatrics, Division of Endocrinology & Diabetes, The Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA

