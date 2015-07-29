Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 62-4
1st Edition
Authors: Denis Daneman
eBook ISBN: 9780323393515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393508
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description
The Guest Editors have compiled a comprehensive issue that includes both disorders of endocrinology as well as diabetes. Authors have addressed the following clinical topics: disorders of menstruation, thyroid function; gender dysphoria; hypoglycemia in the nondiabetic child; preventing DKA; short- and long-term outcomes in diabetes, and whole genome sequencing in endocrinology. These topics represent the current knowedge in the field, and pediatricians will have the most updated clinical information as they evaluate and treat children with diabetes or endocrinology disorders.
About the Authors
Denis Daneman Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
