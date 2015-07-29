Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323393508, 9780323393515

Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 62-4

1st Edition

Authors: Denis Daneman
eBook ISBN: 9780323393515
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323393508
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 29th July 2015
Description

The Guest Editors have compiled a comprehensive issue that includes both disorders of endocrinology as well as diabetes. Authors have addressed the following clinical topics: disorders of menstruation, thyroid function; gender dysphoria; hypoglycemia in the nondiabetic child; preventing DKA; short- and long-term outcomes in diabetes, and whole genome sequencing in endocrinology. These topics represent the current knowedge in the field, and pediatricians will have the most updated clinical information as they evaluate and treat children with diabetes or endocrinology disorders.

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2015
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323393515
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323393508

About the Authors

Denis Daneman Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada

