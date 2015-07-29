Pediatric Endocrinology and Diabetes, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 62-4

The Guest Editors have compiled a comprehensive issue that includes both disorders of endocrinology as well as diabetes. Authors have addressed the following clinical topics: disorders of menstruation, thyroid function; gender dysphoria; hypoglycemia in the nondiabetic child; preventing DKA; short- and long-term outcomes in diabetes, and whole genome sequencing in endocrinology. These topics represent the current knowedge in the field, and pediatricians will have the most updated clinical information as they evaluate and treat children with diabetes or endocrinology disorders.