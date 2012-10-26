Pediatric Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 41-4

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics provides essential updates across the spectrum of pediatric endocrinology. Topics covered include Prevention of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus; genetics of growth; diagnosis in prepubescent girls; Turner and Noonan Syndromes; thyroid function in Down Syndrome; chronic disease; effects of ADHD treatment on growth; Vitamin D and bone health; use of statins; and obesity prevention.