Pediatric Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455748419, 9781455748426

Pediatric Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, Volume 41-4

1st Edition

Authors: Robert Rapaport
eBook ISBN: 9781455748426
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455748419
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 26th October 2012
Page Count: 240
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics provides essential updates across the spectrum of pediatric endocrinology. Topics covered include Prevention of type 1 and type 2 diabetes mellitus; genetics of growth; diagnosis in prepubescent girls; Turner and Noonan Syndromes; thyroid function in Down Syndrome; chronic disease; effects of ADHD treatment on growth; Vitamin D and bone health; use of statins; and obesity prevention.

Details

No. of pages:
240
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455748426
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455748419

About the Authors

Robert Rapaport Author

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.