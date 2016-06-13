Pediatric Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 45-2

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics, edited by Dr. Robert Rapaport, is devoted to Pediatric Endocrinology. Articles in this issue include: Thyroid Cancer in Pediatrics; Gender and Sex Assignment; CAH Prenatal Diagnosis; Diabetes; Polycystic Ovarian Disease; Newborn Screening for X-linked ALD; Growth in Patients w/ Skeletal Dysplasia; Thyroid Imaging in Infants; Bariatric Surgery in Youth; Pituitary Imaging in Pediatrics; and Cardiac and Metabolic Features of GH Deficiency.