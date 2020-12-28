Pediatric Endocrinology, An Issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics of North America, Volume 49-4

This issue of Endocrinology and Metabolism Clinics will cover Pediatric Endocrinology. Curated by Dr. Andrea Kelly, this issue will explore topics in the field that are relevant for practicing clinicians. This issue is one of four selected each year by the series Consulting Editor, Adriana G. Ioachimescu. The volume will include articles on: Endocrine Sequelae in Childhood Cancer Survivors, Bone Health in Childhood Chronic Disease, Advances in Bone Health Assessment, Inhaled Glucocorticoids and Endocrine Outcomes, Atypical DM (mitochondrial, transplant, CFRD, monogenic), Pediatric Thyroid Cancer (outcomes, genetics, therapeutics), New Technologies in Type 1 diabetes (bionic pancreas, insulin, mobile health), Precocious and Delayed Puberty—Genetic Underpinnings and treatments (various GNRH formulations, implant), Pediatric Type 2 diabetes, Adolescent health outcomes in relation to phthalates.