Pediatric Emergency Medicine Secrets - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323262842, 9780323315128

Pediatric Emergency Medicine Secrets

3rd Edition

Authors: Steven Selbst
eBook ISBN: 9780323315128
Paperback ISBN: 9780323262842
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 15th December 2014
Page Count: 664
Table of Contents

Section I

Advanced Life Support

1. Childhood Resuscitation

2. Neonatal Resuscitation

3. Respiratory Failure

4. Shock

Section II

Chief Complaints

5. Abdominal Pain

6. Altered Mental Status

7. Apnea, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and Apparent Life-Threatening Events

8. Chest Pain

9. Cough

10. Crying and Irritability in the Young Child

11. Diarrhea

12. Ear Pain

13. Fever

14. Foreign Bodies in Children

15. Headache

16. Hematuria and Dysuria

17. Hypertension

18. Jaundice

19. Limp

20. Neck Masses

21. Pediatric Rashes

22. Red Eye

23. Scrotal Pain

24. Sore Throat

25. Stiff Neck

26. Stridor

27. Syncope

28. Vaginal Bleeding/Discharge

29. Vomiting

Section III

Medical Emergencies

30. Anaphylaxis

31. Cardiac Emergencies

32. Central Nervous System Emergencies

33. Endocrine Disorders

34. Fluids and Electrolytes

35. Gastrointestinal Emergencies

36. Gynecologic Emergencies

37. Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies

38. Infectious Disease Emergencies

39. Poisonings

40. Psychiatric Emergencies

41. Respiratory Emergencies

42. Technology-Assisted Child-Acute Care 

Section IV

Surgical Emergencies

43. Dental/Periodontal Emergencies

44. General Surgery Emergencies

45. Neurosurgical Emergencies

46. Ophthalmologic Emergencies

47. Orthopedic Emergencies

48. Otorhinolaryngology Emergencies

49. Urologic Emergencies

Section V

Trauma

50. Abdominal Trauma

51. Burns and Smoke Inhalation

52. Child Abuse

53. Dental Injuries

54. Extremity Injuries

55. Eye Injuries

56. Head Trauma

57. Minor Trauma

58. Multiple Trauma 

59. Neck and Cervical Spine Trauma 

60. Pelvic Trauma and Genitourinary Injury

61. Pediatric Sports Injuries

62. Thoracic Trauma

Section VI

Environmental Emergencies

63. Bites and Stings 

64. Drowning

65. Electrical and Lightning Injuries

66. Heat- Related Illness

67. Hypothermia

Section VII

Special Topics

68. Chemical and Biologic Terrorism

69. Emergency Medical Services and Prehospital Care 

70. Patient Safety in the Emergency Department

71. Risk Management and Legal Issues

72. Sedation and Analgesia

73. Transport Medicine

INDEX

 

Description

Access concise, yet complete clinical guidance on pediatric emergency care with Pediatric Emergency Medicine Secrets, a bestselling volume in the popular Secrets Series®. Ideal for quick review or exam prep, this updated medical reference book is an essential pocket guide covering common and unusual pediatric conditions; the user-friendly Secrets style makes it a valuable addition to your library!

Key Features

  • Focus on important topics, such as cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, neurosurgery emergencies, ophthalmology emergencies, burns/smoke inhalation, toxicology, neck and spine injuries, and much more.

About the Authors

Steven Selbst Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Vice Chair for Education, Director, Pediatric Residency Program, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Attending Physician, Division of Emergency Medicine, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington Delaware

