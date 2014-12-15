Pediatric Emergency Medicine Secrets
3rd Edition
Table of Contents
Section I
Advanced Life Support
1. Childhood Resuscitation
2. Neonatal Resuscitation
3. Respiratory Failure
4. Shock
Section II
Chief Complaints
5. Abdominal Pain
6. Altered Mental Status
7. Apnea, Sudden Infant Death Syndrome, and Apparent Life-Threatening Events
8. Chest Pain
9. Cough
10. Crying and Irritability in the Young Child
11. Diarrhea
12. Ear Pain
13. Fever
14. Foreign Bodies in Children
15. Headache
16. Hematuria and Dysuria
17. Hypertension
18. Jaundice
19. Limp
20. Neck Masses
21. Pediatric Rashes
22. Red Eye
23. Scrotal Pain
24. Sore Throat
25. Stiff Neck
26. Stridor
27. Syncope
28. Vaginal Bleeding/Discharge
29. Vomiting
Section III
Medical Emergencies
30. Anaphylaxis
31. Cardiac Emergencies
32. Central Nervous System Emergencies
33. Endocrine Disorders
34. Fluids and Electrolytes
35. Gastrointestinal Emergencies
36. Gynecologic Emergencies
37. Hematologic and Oncologic Emergencies
38. Infectious Disease Emergencies
39. Poisonings
40. Psychiatric Emergencies
41. Respiratory Emergencies
42. Technology-Assisted Child-Acute Care
Section IV
Surgical Emergencies
43. Dental/Periodontal Emergencies
44. General Surgery Emergencies
45. Neurosurgical Emergencies
46. Ophthalmologic Emergencies
47. Orthopedic Emergencies
48. Otorhinolaryngology Emergencies
49. Urologic Emergencies
Section V
Trauma
50. Abdominal Trauma
51. Burns and Smoke Inhalation
52. Child Abuse
53. Dental Injuries
54. Extremity Injuries
55. Eye Injuries
56. Head Trauma
57. Minor Trauma
58. Multiple Trauma
59. Neck and Cervical Spine Trauma
60. Pelvic Trauma and Genitourinary Injury
61. Pediatric Sports Injuries
62. Thoracic TraumaSection VI
Environmental Emergencies
63. Bites and Stings
64. Drowning
65. Electrical and Lightning Injuries
66. Heat- Related Illness
67. Hypothermia
Section VII
Special Topics
68. Chemical and Biologic Terrorism
69. Emergency Medical Services and Prehospital Care
70. Patient Safety in the Emergency Department
71. Risk Management and Legal Issues
72. Sedation and Analgesia
73. Transport Medicine
INDEX
Description
Access concise, yet complete clinical guidance on pediatric emergency care with Pediatric Emergency Medicine Secrets, a bestselling volume in the popular Secrets Series®. Ideal for quick review or exam prep, this updated medical reference book is an essential pocket guide covering common and unusual pediatric conditions; the user-friendly Secrets style makes it a valuable addition to your library!
Key Features
- Focus on important topics, such as cardiac arrest, respiratory failure, neurosurgery emergencies, ophthalmology emergencies, burns/smoke inhalation, toxicology, neck and spine injuries, and much more.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 664
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2014
- Published:
- 15th December 2014
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323315128
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323262842
About the Authors
Steven Selbst Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Pediatrics, Vice Chair for Education, Director, Pediatric Residency Program, Sidney Kimmel Medical College at Thomas Jefferson University, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Attending Physician, Division of Emergency Medicine, Nemours/Alfred I. duPont Hospital for Children, Wilmington Delaware