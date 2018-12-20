Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-6

Clinical decision making in the emergency department; Recent advances in the recognition, evaluation and management of pediatric sepsis; Evaluation and management of the adult patient presenting to a pediatric ED; Critical care in the pediatric ED; Point of care testing in the ED: Implications, impact and future directions; Child abuse and conditions that mimic them; Indications and interpretation of common investigations/tests in the ED; Recent advances in pediatric concussion and mild traumatic brain injury; Pediatric emergency care: Impact on healthcare and implications for policy; Clinical decision rules in the pediatric ED; Pediatric urgent care: The good, the bad and the ugly; Advances in medical education and implications for the pediatric ED workforce; Quality and safety in pediatric ED; Optimizing resources and impact of lean processes on ED operations; Pediatric readiness and disaster management; Recent advances in technology and its applications to pediatric emergency care