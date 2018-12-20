Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323643122, 9780323643139

Pediatric Emergency Medicine, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics of North America, Volume 65-6

1st Edition

Authors: Prashant Mahajan
eBook ISBN: 9780323643139
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323643122
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 20th December 2018
Table of Contents

1. Clinical Decision Making in the Emergency Department　
2. Recognition, Diagnostics and Management of Pediatric Severe Sepsis and Septic Shock in the Emergency Department　
3. Evaluation and Management of the Adult Patient Presenting to a Pediatric ED　
4. Critical Care in the Pediatric ED　
5. Child Abuse and Conditions that Mimic it　
6. Indications and Interpretation of Common Laboratory Assays in the Emergency Department　
7. Recent Advances in Pediatric Concussion and Mild Traumatic Brain Injury　
8. Pediatric Emergency Care - Impact On Healthcare And Implications for Policy　
9. Pediatric Urgent Care –New and Evolving Paradigms　
10. Advances In Medical Education and Implications for the Pediatric ED Workforce　
11. Quality and Safety in Pediatric ED　
12. Optimizing Resources and Impact of Lean Processes on ED Operations　
13. Pediatric Readiness and Disaster Management　
14. Recent Advances in Technology and its Applications to Pediatric Emergency Care　

Description

Clinical decision making in the emergency department; Recent advances in the recognition, evaluation and management of pediatric sepsis; Evaluation and management of the adult patient presenting to a pediatric ED; Critical care in the pediatric ED; Point of care testing in the ED: Implications, impact and future directions; Child abuse and conditions that mimic them; Indications and interpretation of common investigations/tests in the ED;  Recent advances in pediatric concussion and mild traumatic brain injury; Pediatric emergency care: Impact on healthcare and implications for policy; Clinical decision rules in the pediatric ED; Pediatric urgent care: The good, the bad and the ugly; Advances in medical education and implications for the pediatric ED workforce; Quality and safety in pediatric ED; Optimizing resources and impact of lean processes on ED operations; Pediatric readiness and disaster management; Recent advances in technology and its applications to pediatric emergency care

About the Authors

Prashant Mahajan Author

