Pediatric Dermatology
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print, 2-Volume Set
Description
The latest edition of Pediatric Dermatology, edited by Lawrence A. Schachner, MD and Ronald C. Hansen, MD brings you the detailed guidance you need to effectively diagnose and treat pediatric skin conditions. Review topics from keratinization to stem cell therapy, and gain expert guidance from international contributors. Now in a comprehensive two-volume format with 40% all new clinical photos and full-text online access, this resource is ideal for clinical practice.
Key Features
- Review updates covering the latest drug treatments, newly reported drug reactions, and much more. .
- Refer to full-color photographs in print and online that accurately capture the appearance of a wide range of skin disorders.
- Access many new tables and therapeutic algorithms for at-a-glance guidance.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1912
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2011
- Published:
- 30th December 2010
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780723436652
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702062698
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723435402
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323084703
About the Author
Lawrence Schachner
Prof. Lawrence A. Schachner, MD
Harvey Blank Professor and Chairman, Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery
University of Miami Miller School of Medicine
Miami, FL
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami, School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA Harvey Blank Professor and Chairman
Ronald Hansen
Ronald C. Hansen, MD
Division Chief, Dermatology
Phoenix Children’s Hospital
Phoenix, AZ
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Internal Medicine, University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, AZ, USA