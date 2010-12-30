Pediatric Dermatology - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780723435402, 9780723436652

Pediatric Dermatology

4th Edition

Expert Consult - Online and Print, 2-Volume Set

Authors: Lawrence Schachner Ronald Hansen
eBook ISBN: 9780723436652
eBook ISBN: 9780702062698
Hardcover ISBN: 9780723435402
eBook ISBN: 9780323084703
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 30th December 2010
Page Count: 1912
Description

The latest edition of Pediatric Dermatology, edited by Lawrence A. Schachner, MD and Ronald C. Hansen, MD brings you the detailed guidance you need to effectively diagnose and treat pediatric skin conditions. Review topics from keratinization to stem cell therapy, and gain expert guidance from international contributors. Now in a comprehensive two-volume format with 40% all new clinical photos and full-text online access, this resource is ideal for clinical practice.

Key Features

  • Review updates covering the latest drug treatments, newly reported drug reactions, and much more. .

  • Refer to full-color photographs in print and online that accurately capture the appearance of a wide range of skin disorders.

  • Access many new tables and therapeutic algorithms for at-a-glance guidance.

No. of pages:
1912
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
About the Author

Lawrence Schachner

Prof. Lawrence A. Schachner, MD

Harvey Blank Professor and Chairman, Dermatology & Cutaneous Surgery

University of Miami Miller School of Medicine

Miami, FL

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Dermatology and Cutaneous Surgery, University of Miami, School of Medicine, Miami, FL, USA Harvey Blank Professor and Chairman

Ronald Hansen

Ronald C. Hansen, MD

Division Chief, Dermatology

Phoenix Children’s Hospital

Phoenix, AZ

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Internal Medicine, University of Arizona Health Sciences Center, Tucson, AZ, USA

