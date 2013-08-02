Pediatric Dermatology
4th Edition
Expert Consult - Online and Print
Description
Clinically focused and practical, this diagnostic reference is ideal for anyone who treats children with skin disorders. Over 800 top-quality full-color illustrations, balanced by clear and succinct text, deliver the right amount of clinical detail to help readers identify a wide range of diseases. Plus, summary tables and differential diagnosis algorithms help simplify diagnosis.
"...It is the quality of the photographs which makes this book stand out." Reviewed by Dermatology in Practice, Apr 2015
Key Features
- Contains differential diagnosis algorithms and summary tables that aid in diagnosis.
- Offers a comprehensive bibliography at the end of each chapter for further study.
- Uses an easily accessible format to locate key information.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Pediatric Dermatology
Neonatal Dermatology
Papulosquamous Eruptions
Vesiculopustular Eruptions
Nodules and Tumors
Disorders of Pigmentation
Reactive Erythema
Disorders of the Hair and Nails
The Oral Cavity
Factitial Dermatoses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2013
- Published:
- 2nd August 2013
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780723436553
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702057601
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455737956
About the Author
Bernard Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
Bernard A. Cohen MD Director of Pediatric Dermatology Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD, USA