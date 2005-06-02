Pediatric Dermatology
3rd Edition
Expert Consult: Online and Print
Description
Clinically focused and practical, this diagnostic reference is ideal for anyone who treats children with skin disorders. Over 800 top-quality full-color illustrations, balanced by clear and succinct text, deliver the right amount of clinical detail to help readers identify a wide range of diseases. Plus, summary tables and differential diagnosis algorithms help simplify diagnosis.
Key Features
- Contains differential diagnosis algorithms and summary tables that aid in diagnosis.
- Offers a comprehensive bibliography at the end of each chapter for further study.
- Uses an easily accessible format to locate key information.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Pediatric Dermatology
Neonatal Dermatology
Papulosquamous Eruptions
Vesiculopustular Eruptions
Nodules and Tumors
Disorders of Pigmentation
Reactive Erythema
Disorders of the Hair and Nails
The Oral Cavity
Factitial Dermatoses
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 288
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 2nd June 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070225
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023634
About the Author
Bernard Cohen
Affiliations and Expertise
Bernard A. Cohen MD Director of Pediatric Dermatology Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD, USA
Director, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, The John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD