Pediatric Dermatology - 3rd Edition

Pediatric Dermatology

3rd Edition

Expert Consult: Online and Print

Authors: Bernard Cohen
eBook ISBN: 9780323070225
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323023634
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 2nd June 2005
Page Count: 288
Description

Clinically focused and practical, this diagnostic reference is ideal for anyone who treats children with skin disorders. Over 800 top-quality full-color illustrations, balanced by clear and succinct text, deliver the right amount of clinical detail to help readers identify a wide range of diseases. Plus, summary tables and differential diagnosis algorithms help simplify diagnosis.

Key Features

  • Contains differential diagnosis algorithms and summary tables that aid in diagnosis.
  • Offers a comprehensive bibliography at the end of each chapter for further study.
  • Uses an easily accessible format to locate key information.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Pediatric Dermatology

Neonatal Dermatology

Papulosquamous Eruptions

Vesiculopustular Eruptions

Nodules and Tumors

Disorders of Pigmentation

Reactive Erythema

Disorders of the Hair and Nails

The Oral Cavity

Factitial Dermatoses

Index

About the Author

Bernard A. Cohen MD Director of Pediatric Dermatology Johns Hopkins Children’s Center Professor of Pediatrics and Dermatology Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine Baltimore, MD, USA

Director, Division of Pediatric Dermatology, The John Hopkins Hospital, Baltimore, MD

