Pediatric Dermatology DDX Deck - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323680950

Pediatric Dermatology DDX Deck

3rd Edition

Authors: Joseph Morelli Carla Torres-Zegarra
Paperback ISBN: 9780323680950
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 300
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Highly visual and uniquely convenient, Pediatric Dermatology DDX Deck, 3rd Edition, Is the quickest, easiest way to compare and contrast 164 of the most common pediatric dermatologic diagnoses. Each card in this swatch-style deck includes full-color images and information about a particular diagnosis, as well as cross-references (DDx refs) to other potential diagnoses. Designed with the busy practitioner in mind, it’s the perfect pocket-sized reference for front-line pediatric dermatologic diagnosis.

Details

No. of pages:
300
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2021
Published:
1st September 2020
Imprint:
Elsevier
Paperback ISBN:
9780323680950

About the Author

Joseph Morelli

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics, Department of Dermatology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado

Carla Torres-Zegarra

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.