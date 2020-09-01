Pediatric Dermatology DDX Deck
3rd Edition
Authors: Joseph Morelli Carla Torres-Zegarra
Paperback ISBN: 9780323680950
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st September 2020
Page Count: 300
Description
Highly visual and uniquely convenient, Pediatric Dermatology DDX Deck, 3rd Edition, Is the quickest, easiest way to compare and contrast 164 of the most common pediatric dermatologic diagnoses. Each card in this swatch-style deck includes full-color images and information about a particular diagnosis, as well as cross-references (DDx refs) to other potential diagnoses. Designed with the busy practitioner in mind, it’s the perfect pocket-sized reference for front-line pediatric dermatologic diagnosis.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 300
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2021
- Published:
- 1st September 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323680950
About the Author
Joseph Morelli
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics, Department of Dermatology, University of Colorado School of Medicine, Children’s Hospital Colorado, Aurora, Colorado
Carla Torres-Zegarra
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.