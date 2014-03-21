Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323294805, 9780323294799

Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 61-2

1st Edition

Authors: Kara Shah
eBook ISBN: 9780323294799
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323294805
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st March 2014
Description

Educational opportunities for pediatric residents and primary care providers that contribute to increased competence in pediatric dermatology are an important component of improving the quality and efficiency of dermatologic care provided to children and adolescents. The 13 articles that comprise this issue have been selected to capture a significant proportion of the most common skin diseases that are seen in children and adolescents. They are intended to provide practical information on diagnosis and initial management that can be performed by the primary care provider and to provide a framework for allowing for more active involvement by the primary care provider with regards to ongoing management of these conditions. From atopic dermatitis to vitiligo, the pediatric primary care provider is guaranteed to see these conditions in their practice.

"..covers a wide variety of topics relevant for all pediatricians." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, Apr 2015

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323294799
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323294805

About the Authors

Kara Shah Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Cincinnati Children's Hospital, Cincinnati, OH

