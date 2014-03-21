Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Pediatric Clinics, Volume 61-2

Educational opportunities for pediatric residents and primary care providers that contribute to increased competence in pediatric dermatology are an important component of improving the quality and efficiency of dermatologic care provided to children and adolescents. The 13 articles that comprise this issue have been selected to capture a significant proportion of the most common skin diseases that are seen in children and adolescents. They are intended to provide practical information on diagnosis and initial management that can be performed by the primary care provider and to provide a framework for allowing for more active involvement by the primary care provider with regards to ongoing management of these conditions. From atopic dermatitis to vitiligo, the pediatric primary care provider is guaranteed to see these conditions in their practice.

"..covers a wide variety of topics relevant for all pediatricians." Reviewed by BACCH Newsletter, Apr 2015