Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 31-2
1st Edition
Authors: Moise L. Levy
eBook ISBN: 9781455771707
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770823
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description
Moise Levy is guest editing this issue of the Dermatologic Clinics devoted to Pediatric Dermatology, which focuses on the evaluation of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. The disease are genetic, infectious or developmental in origin. This issue has articles that discuss connective tissue disease, relcalcitrant dermatitis, hemangiomas in infants, and sever pediatric psoriasis. Imaging and dermoscopy are also covered.
About the Authors
Moise L. Levy Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics
