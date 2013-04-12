Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455770823, 9781455771707

Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 31-2

1st Edition

Authors: Moise L. Levy
eBook ISBN: 9781455771707
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455770823
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 12th April 2013
Description

Moise Levy is guest editing this issue of the Dermatologic Clinics devoted to Pediatric Dermatology, which focuses on the evaluation of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. The disease are genetic, infectious or developmental in origin. This issue has articles that discuss connective tissue disease, relcalcitrant dermatitis, hemangiomas in infants, and sever pediatric psoriasis. Imaging and dermoscopy are also covered.

About the Authors

Moise L. Levy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Dermatology and Pediatrics

