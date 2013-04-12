Pediatric Dermatology, An Issue of Dermatologic Clinics, Volume 31-2

Moise Levy is guest editing this issue of the Dermatologic Clinics devoted to Pediatric Dermatology, which focuses on the evaluation of newborns, infants, children, and adolescents. The disease are genetic, infectious or developmental in origin. This issue has articles that discuss connective tissue disease, relcalcitrant dermatitis, hemangiomas in infants, and sever pediatric psoriasis. Imaging and dermoscopy are also covered.