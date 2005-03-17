Pediatric Dentistry
4th Edition
Infancy Through Adolescence
Description
Using a unique age-specific organization, this book discusses all aspects of pediatric dentistry from infancy through adolescence. Each age-specific section covers the physical, cognitive, emotional, and social changes that children experience, as well as the epidemiology of dental disease at that age. Other chapters explore the examination, treatment planning, radiographic concerns, prevention, trauma, restorative dentistry, pulp therapy, orthodontics, and behavior management of each age range.
Key Features
- Nine chapters are now in full color, providing more detail — especially in the oral pathology and esthetics chapters.
- Revised sedation guidelines for pediatric patients (presented during the May 2004 AAPD meeting) are reflected, so that practitioners stay current on pain and anxiety control issues.
- The latest caries risk assessment information (revised by the AAPD in 2002) is included.
- Text boxes spotlight topics of interest, such as tobacco use, the Alternative Restorative Treatment, and brushing techniques for special-needs children.
- Coverage includes anticipatory guidance, an innovative approach to preventive dentistry — this proactive developmentally based counseling system focuses on the needs of a child at a particular stage of life.
- Coverage of orthodontic diagnosis and treatment situations is expanded, with more illustrations to provide readers with examples of clinical scenarios.
- Contributions on dental trauma in the primary and transitional dentitions are completely rewritten to include the most current developments in trauma management.
- A completely new contribution on pulp therapy for young permanent teeth offers a review of the normal histology of the primary pulp, and discusses the basis for the different forms of pulpal treatment for the primary dentition.
- The behavior management chapter is revised to include the many recent changes in this field, a critical topic of interest when working with pediatric patients.
- Coverage includes chlorhexidine varnish, an oral antimicrobial that continues to be an important tool in the fight against oral disease.
- Emphasis is placed on age-appropriate topics throughout each section, such as genetic disorders in Conception to Age Three; managing trauma in The Primary Dentition Years and The Transitional Years; and esthetics and sports dentistry in Adolescence.
- New appendixes include HIPAA information and a schedule for childhood immunizations — important information for any pediatric office. </UL
Table of Contents
PART 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY
1. The Practical Importance of Pediatric Dentistry
2. Oral Pathologic Conditions and Soft Tissue Anomalies
3. Anomalies of the Developing Dentition
4. Oral and Dental Care of Local and Systemic Diseases
5. Topics in Pediatric Physiology
6. Nonpharmacologic Issues in Pain Perception and Control
7. Pain Perception Control
8. Pain Reaction Control: Sedation
9. Antimicrobials in Pediatric Dentistry
10. Medical Emergencies
11. Dental Public Health Issues in Pediatric Dentistry
PART 2: CONCEPTION TO AGE THREE
12. The Dynamics of Change
Physical Changes
Cognitive Changes
Emotional Changes
Social Changes
Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease
13. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning of the Infant and Toddler
14. Prevention of Dental Disease
15. Introduction to Dental Trauma: Managing Traumatic Injuries in the Primary Dentition
16. Congenital Genetic Disorders and Syndromes
PART 3: THE PRIMARY DENTITION YEARS: THREE TO SIX YEARS
17. The Dynamics of Change
Physical Changes
Cognitive Changes
Emotional Changes
Social Changes
Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease
18. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning
19. Prevention of Dental Disease
20. Dental Materials
21. Restorative Dentistry for the Primary Dentition
22. Pulp Therapy for the Primary Dentition
23. Patient Management
24. Periodontal Problems in Children and Adolescents
25. Space Maintenance in the Primary Dentition
26. Oral Habits
27. Orthodontic Treatment in the Primary Dentition
28. Local Anesthesia and Oral Surgery in Children
PART 4: THE TRANSITIONAL YEARS: SIX TO TWELVE YEARS
29. The Dynamics of Change
Physical Changes
Cognitive Changes
Emotional Changes
Social Changes
Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease
30. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning
31. Prevention of Dental Disease
32. Pit and Fissure Sealants and Conservative Adhesive Restorations: Scientific and Clincial Rationale
33. Pulp Therapy for Young Permanent Dentition
34. Managing Traumatic Injuries in the Young Permanent Dentition
35. Treatment Planning and Treatment of Orthodontic Problems
PART 5: ADOLESCENCE
36. The Dynamics of Change
Physical Changes
Cognitive Changes
Social Changes
Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease
37. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning for General and Orthodontic Problems
38. Prevention of Dental Disease
39. Aesthetic Restorative Dentistry for the Adolescent
40. Sports Dentistry and Mouth Protection
Appendixes
Recommended Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule - United States, 2004
Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)
Anticpatory Guidance for Children's Dental HEalth
Childhood Immunization Schedule
Details
- No. of pages:
- 768
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2005
- Published:
- 17th March 2005
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079082
About the Author
Jimmy Pinkham
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Head, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, University of Iowa, College of Dentistry, Iowa City, IA
Paul Casamassimo
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Chairman, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, College of Dentistry, Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Henry Fields
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Orthodontics, Dean, College of Dentistry, The Ohio State University, Columbus, OH
Dennis McTigue
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and Associate Dean for Academic Affairs, Department of Pediatric Dentistry, Ohio State University College of Dentistry, Columbus, OH
Arthur Nowak
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Departments of Pediatric Dentistry and Pediatrics, Colleges of Dentistry and Medicine, University of Iowa, Iowa City, IA