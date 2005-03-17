PART 1: FUNDAMENTALS OF PEDIATRIC DENTISTRY

1. The Practical Importance of Pediatric Dentistry

2. Oral Pathologic Conditions and Soft Tissue Anomalies

3. Anomalies of the Developing Dentition

4. Oral and Dental Care of Local and Systemic Diseases

5. Topics in Pediatric Physiology

6. Nonpharmacologic Issues in Pain Perception and Control

7. Pain Perception Control

8. Pain Reaction Control: Sedation

9. Antimicrobials in Pediatric Dentistry

10. Medical Emergencies

11. Dental Public Health Issues in Pediatric Dentistry

PART 2: CONCEPTION TO AGE THREE

12. The Dynamics of Change

Physical Changes

Cognitive Changes

Emotional Changes

Social Changes

Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease

13. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning of the Infant and Toddler

14. Prevention of Dental Disease

15. Introduction to Dental Trauma: Managing Traumatic Injuries in the Primary Dentition

16. Congenital Genetic Disorders and Syndromes

PART 3: THE PRIMARY DENTITION YEARS: THREE TO SIX YEARS

17. The Dynamics of Change

Physical Changes

Cognitive Changes

Emotional Changes

Social Changes

Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease

18. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning

19. Prevention of Dental Disease

20. Dental Materials

21. Restorative Dentistry for the Primary Dentition

22. Pulp Therapy for the Primary Dentition

23. Patient Management

24. Periodontal Problems in Children and Adolescents

25. Space Maintenance in the Primary Dentition

26. Oral Habits

27. Orthodontic Treatment in the Primary Dentition

28. Local Anesthesia and Oral Surgery in Children

PART 4: THE TRANSITIONAL YEARS: SIX TO TWELVE YEARS

29. The Dynamics of Change

Physical Changes

Cognitive Changes

Emotional Changes

Social Changes

Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease

30. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning

31. Prevention of Dental Disease

32. Pit and Fissure Sealants and Conservative Adhesive Restorations: Scientific and Clincial Rationale

33. Pulp Therapy for Young Permanent Dentition

34. Managing Traumatic Injuries in the Young Permanent Dentition

35. Treatment Planning and Treatment of Orthodontic Problems

PART 5: ADOLESCENCE

36. The Dynamics of Change

Physical Changes

Cognitive Changes

Social Changes

Epidemiology and Mechanisms of Dental Disease

37. Examination, Diagnosis, and Treatment Planning for General and Orthodontic Problems

38. Prevention of Dental Disease

39. Aesthetic Restorative Dentistry for the Adolescent

40. Sports Dentistry and Mouth Protection

Appendixes



Recommended Childhood and Adolescent Immunization Schedule - United States, 2004



Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996 (HIPAA)

Anticpatory Guidance for Children's Dental HEalth



Childhood Immunization Schedule