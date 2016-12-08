Pediatric Critical Care - 5th Edition - ISBN: 9780323378390, 9780323415576

Pediatric Critical Care

5th Edition

Authors: Jerry Zimmerman
eBook ISBN: 9780323415576
eBook ISBN: 9780323415583
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323378390
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 8th December 2016
Page Count: 1960
Description

Still the #1 resource for today’s pediatric ICU teams, Pediatric Critical Care, 5th Edition covers the entire field, from basic science to cutting-edge clinical applications. Drs. Bradley P. Fuhrman and Jerry J. Zimmerman, accompanied by an expert team of editors and contributors from around the world, bring you today’s best information on the current and future landscape of pediatric critical care so you can consistently deliver optimum care to your young patients.

Key Features

  • Boasts highly readable, concise chapters with hundreds of useful photos, diagrams, algorithms, and clinical pearls.
  • Clear, logical, organ-system approach allows you to focus on the development, function, and treatment of a wide range of disease entities.

Table of Contents

 

Section 1. Pediatric Critical Care: The Discipline

1. History of Pediatric Critical Care

2. High-Reliability Pediatric Intensive Care Unit: Role of Intensivist and Team in Obtaining Optimal Outcomes

3. Subspecialization within Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

4. Critical Communication in the PICU　

5. Professionalism in the PICU　　

6. Nurses in Pediatric Critical Care

7. Research in Pediatric Critical Care

8. Proving the Point: Evidence-Based Medicine in Pediatric Critical Care

9. Prediction Tools for Short Term Outcomes Following Critical Illness in Children

10. Long-Term Outcomes Following Critical Illness in Children

11. Safety and Quality Assessment in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

12. Information Technology in Critical Care 　　

13. Building Partnerships: Patient- and Family-Centered Care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit　　

14. Ethics in Pediatric Intensive Care　　

15. Ethical Issues in Death and Dying　　

16. Palliative Care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit　　

17. Process of Organ Donation and Pediatric Donor Management　　

18. Pediatric Transport: Shifting the Paradigm to Improve Patient Outcome　　

19. Pediatric Vascular Access and Centeses

20. Emerging Role of Ultrasonography in the PICU　　

21. Pediatric Intensive Care in Resource-Poor Settings　　

22. Educating the Intensivist　　

23. Lifelong Learning　　

24. Public Health Emergencies and Emergency Mass Critical Care　　

Section 2. Cardiovascular System

25. Structure and Function of the Heart　

26. Regional Peripheral Circulation

27. Endothelium and Endotheliopathy　　

28. Principles of Invasive Monitoring

29. Assessment of Cardiovascular Function

30. Myocardial Dysfunction, Extracorporeal Life Support, and Ventricular Assist Devices　　

31. Echocardiography Imaging: Noninvasive Cardiac Diagnostics　　

32. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization　　

33. Pharmacology of the Cardiovascular System 　　

34. Cardiopulmonary Interactions

35. Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm

36. Shock States　　

37. Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Bypass　　

38. Critical Care after Surgery for Congenital Cardiac Disease　　

39. Cardiac Transplantation　　

40. Acute and Chronic Heart Failure　　

41. Physiologic Foundations of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

42. Performance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in Infants and Children

Section 3. Respiratory System

43. Structure and Development of the Upper Respiratory System in Infants and Children　　

44. Structure and Development of the Lower Respiratory System in Infants and Children　　

45. Physiology of the Respiratory System　　

46. Noninvasive Respiratory Monitoring and Assessment of Gas Exchange

47. Overview of Breathing Failure

48. Ventilation/Perfusion Inequality　　

49. Mechanical Dysfunction of the Respiratory System　　

50. Specific Diseases of the Respiratory System: Upper Airway　　

51. Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome　　

52. Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury　　

53. Asthma　　

54. Neonatal Respiratory Disease

55. Pneumonitis and Interstitial Disease　　

56. Diseases of Pulmonary Circulation　　

57. Mechanical Ventilation and Respiratory Care

58. Non-Invasive Ventilation

59. Extracorporeal Life Support　　

Section 4. Central Nervous System

60. Structure, Function, and Development of the Nervous System

61. Brain Malformations　　

62. Neurological Assessment and Monitoring

63. Neuroimaging　　

64. Pediatric Neurocritical Care　　

65. Coma and Depressed Sensorium　　

66. Intracranial Hypertension and Brain Monitoring　　

67. Status Epilepticus

68. Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy: Pathobiology and Therapy of the Post-Circulatory Arrest Syndrome in Children

69. Pediatric Stroke and Intracerebral Hemorrhage　　

70. Central Nervous System Infections and Related Conditions　　

71. Acute Neuromuscular Diseases and Disorders　　

Section 5. Renal, Fluids, Electrolytets

72. Renal Structure and Function

73. Fluid and Electrolyte Issues in Pediatric Critical Illness　　

74. Tests of Renal Function　　

75. Glomerulotubular Dysfunction and Acute Renal Failure　　

76. Acid-Base Disorders

77. Renal Pharmacology

78. Pediatric Renal Replacement Therapy in the Intensive Care Unit　　

79. Acute Sever Hypertension　　

Section 6. Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition

80. Cellular Respiration

81. Biology of the Stress Response　　

82. Inborn Errors of Metabolism　　

83. Genomic Variation in Health and Disease　　

84. Molecular Foundations of Cellular Injury: Necrosis, Apoptosis and Autophagy

85. Common Endocrinopathies in the PICU　　

86. Diabetic Ketoacidosis　　

87. Nutrition in the Critically Ill Child　　

Section 7. Hematology-Oncology

88. Structure and Function of Hematopoietic Organs

89. Erythron in Critical Illness

90. Hemoglobinopathies　　

91. Coagulation and Coagulopathy in Critical Illness　　

92. Thrombosis in Pediatric Critical Care　　

93. Transfusion Medicine in the PICU　　

94. Hematology and Oncology Problems in the Intensive Care Unit　　

95. Critical Illness Involving Children Undergoing Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation　

Section 8. Gastrointestinal System

96. Gastrointestinal Structure and Function

97. Disorders and Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract and Liver

98. Applications of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology　　

99. Acute Liver Failure, Liver Transplantation, and Extracorporeal Liver Support　　

100. Acute Abdomen

Section 9. Immunity and Infection

101. The Innate Immune System　　

102. Adaptive Immunity　　

103. Congenital Immunodeficiency　　

104. Acquired Immune Dysfunction　　

105. Immune Balance in Critical Illness: SIRS, CARS, Immune Paralysis　　

106. Pediatric Rheumatic Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Complications　　

107. Bacterial and Fungal Infections, Antimicrobials, and Antimicrobial Resistance　　

108. Life-Threatening Viral Diseases and Their Treatment　　

109. Infectious Syndromes in the PICU　　

110. Hospital-Acquired Infection in the PICU: Epidemiology and Control　　

111. Sepsis 　　

112. Multiple Organ Dysfunction/Failure Syndrome in Children　　

Section 10. Environmental Hazards

113. Bites and Stings　　

114. Heat Injury　　

115. Accidental Hypothermia　　

116. Drowning　　

117. Burn and Inhalation Injuries

Section 11. Pediatric Trauma

118. Evaluation, Stabilization and Initial Management After Multiple Trauma　　

119. Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in Infants and Children　　

120. Thoracic Injuries in Children　

121. Abdominal Trauma in Pediatric Critical Care　　

122. Child Abuse　　

123. Violence-Associated Injury Among Children

Section 12. Pharmacology and Toxicology

124. Principles of Drug Disposition in the Critically Ill Child　　

125. Molecular Mechanisms of Drug Actions: From Receptors to Effectors　　

126. Adverse Drug Reactions and Drug–Drug Interactions　　

127. Principles of Toxin Assessment and Screening　　

128. Toxidromes and Their Treatment　　

Section 13. Anesthesia Principles for the PICU

129. Airway Management　　

130. Anesthesia Effects and Organ System Considerations　　

131. Anesthesia Principles and Operating Room Anesthesia Regimens　　

132. Malignant Hyperthermia　　

133. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents　　

134. Sedation and Analgesia　　

135. Tolerance, Withdrawal, and Dependency　　

136. Pediatric Delerium　　

About the Author

Jerry Zimmerman

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and Anesthesiology, Faculty, Pediatric Critical Care Medicine, Seattle Children's Hospital, Harborview Medical Center, University of Washington School of Medicine,Seattle, Washington, USA

