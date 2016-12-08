Section 1. Pediatric Critical Care: The Discipline

1. History of Pediatric Critical Care

2. High-Reliability Pediatric Intensive Care Unit: Role of Intensivist and Team in Obtaining Optimal Outcomes

3. Subspecialization within Pediatric Critical Care Medicine

4. Critical Communication in the PICU

5. Professionalism in the PICU

6. Nurses in Pediatric Critical Care

7. Research in Pediatric Critical Care

8. Proving the Point: Evidence-Based Medicine in Pediatric Critical Care

9. Prediction Tools for Short Term Outcomes Following Critical Illness in Children

10. Long-Term Outcomes Following Critical Illness in Children

11. Safety and Quality Assessment in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

12. Information Technology in Critical Care

13. Building Partnerships: Patient- and Family-Centered Care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

14. Ethics in Pediatric Intensive Care

15. Ethical Issues in Death and Dying

16. Palliative Care in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit

17. Process of Organ Donation and Pediatric Donor Management

18. Pediatric Transport: Shifting the Paradigm to Improve Patient Outcome

19. Pediatric Vascular Access and Centeses

20. Emerging Role of Ultrasonography in the PICU

21. Pediatric Intensive Care in Resource-Poor Settings

22. Educating the Intensivist

23. Lifelong Learning

24. Public Health Emergencies and Emergency Mass Critical Care

Section 2. Cardiovascular System

25. Structure and Function of the Heart

26. Regional Peripheral Circulation

27. Endothelium and Endotheliopathy

28. Principles of Invasive Monitoring

29. Assessment of Cardiovascular Function

30. Myocardial Dysfunction, Extracorporeal Life Support, and Ventricular Assist Devices

31. Echocardiography Imaging: Noninvasive Cardiac Diagnostics

32. Diagnostic and Therapeutic Cardiac Catheterization

33. Pharmacology of the Cardiovascular System

34. Cardiopulmonary Interactions

35. Disorders of Cardiac Rhythm

36. Shock States

37. Pediatric Cardiopulmonary Bypass

38. Critical Care after Surgery for Congenital Cardiac Disease

39. Cardiac Transplantation

40. Acute and Chronic Heart Failure

41. Physiologic Foundations of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation

42. Performance of Cardiopulmonary Resuscitation in Infants and Children

Section 3. Respiratory System

43. Structure and Development of the Upper Respiratory System in Infants and Children

44. Structure and Development of the Lower Respiratory System in Infants and Children

45. Physiology of the Respiratory System

46. Noninvasive Respiratory Monitoring and Assessment of Gas Exchange

47. Overview of Breathing Failure

48. Ventilation/Perfusion Inequality

49. Mechanical Dysfunction of the Respiratory System

50. Specific Diseases of the Respiratory System: Upper Airway

51. Pediatric Acute Respiratory Distress Syndrome

52. Ventilator-Induced Lung Injury

53. Asthma

54. Neonatal Respiratory Disease

55. Pneumonitis and Interstitial Disease

56. Diseases of Pulmonary Circulation

57. Mechanical Ventilation and Respiratory Care

58. Non-Invasive Ventilation

59. Extracorporeal Life Support

Section 4. Central Nervous System

60. Structure, Function, and Development of the Nervous System

61. Brain Malformations

62. Neurological Assessment and Monitoring

63. Neuroimaging

64. Pediatric Neurocritical Care

65. Coma and Depressed Sensorium

66. Intracranial Hypertension and Brain Monitoring

67. Status Epilepticus

68. Hypoxic Ischemic Encephalopathy: Pathobiology and Therapy of the Post-Circulatory Arrest Syndrome in Children

69. Pediatric Stroke and Intracerebral Hemorrhage

70. Central Nervous System Infections and Related Conditions

71. Acute Neuromuscular Diseases and Disorders

Section 5. Renal, Fluids, Electrolytets

72. Renal Structure and Function

73. Fluid and Electrolyte Issues in Pediatric Critical Illness

74. Tests of Renal Function

75. Glomerulotubular Dysfunction and Acute Renal Failure

76. Acid-Base Disorders

77. Renal Pharmacology

78. Pediatric Renal Replacement Therapy in the Intensive Care Unit

79. Acute Sever Hypertension

Section 6. Metabolism, Endocrinology, and Nutrition

80. Cellular Respiration

81. Biology of the Stress Response

82. Inborn Errors of Metabolism

83. Genomic Variation in Health and Disease

84. Molecular Foundations of Cellular Injury: Necrosis, Apoptosis and Autophagy

85. Common Endocrinopathies in the PICU

86. Diabetic Ketoacidosis

87. Nutrition in the Critically Ill Child

Section 7. Hematology-Oncology

88. Structure and Function of Hematopoietic Organs

89. Erythron in Critical Illness

90. Hemoglobinopathies

91. Coagulation and Coagulopathy in Critical Illness

92. Thrombosis in Pediatric Critical Care

93. Transfusion Medicine in the PICU

94. Hematology and Oncology Problems in the Intensive Care Unit

95. Critical Illness Involving Children Undergoing Hematopoietic Cell Transplantation

Section 8. Gastrointestinal System

96. Gastrointestinal Structure and Function

97. Disorders and Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract and Liver

98. Applications of Gastrointestinal Pharmacology

99. Acute Liver Failure, Liver Transplantation, and Extracorporeal Liver Support

100. Acute Abdomen

Section 9. Immunity and Infection

101. The Innate Immune System

102. Adaptive Immunity

103. Congenital Immunodeficiency

104. Acquired Immune Dysfunction

105. Immune Balance in Critical Illness: SIRS, CARS, Immune Paralysis

106. Pediatric Rheumatic Disease: Diagnosis, Treatment, and Complications

107. Bacterial and Fungal Infections, Antimicrobials, and Antimicrobial Resistance

108. Life-Threatening Viral Diseases and Their Treatment

109. Infectious Syndromes in the PICU

110. Hospital-Acquired Infection in the PICU: Epidemiology and Control

111. Sepsis

112. Multiple Organ Dysfunction/Failure Syndrome in Children

Section 10. Environmental Hazards

113. Bites and Stings

114. Heat Injury

115. Accidental Hypothermia

116. Drowning

117. Burn and Inhalation Injuries

Section 11. Pediatric Trauma

118. Evaluation, Stabilization and Initial Management After Multiple Trauma

119. Severe Traumatic Brain Injury in Infants and Children

120. Thoracic Injuries in Children

121. Abdominal Trauma in Pediatric Critical Care

122. Child Abuse

123. Violence-Associated Injury Among Children

Section 12. Pharmacology and Toxicology

124. Principles of Drug Disposition in the Critically Ill Child

125. Molecular Mechanisms of Drug Actions: From Receptors to Effectors

126. Adverse Drug Reactions and Drug–Drug Interactions

127. Principles of Toxin Assessment and Screening

128. Toxidromes and Their Treatment

Section 13. Anesthesia Principles for the PICU

129. Airway Management

130. Anesthesia Effects and Organ System Considerations

131. Anesthesia Principles and Operating Room Anesthesia Regimens

132. Malignant Hyperthermia

133. Neuromuscular Blocking Agents

134. Sedation and Analgesia

135. Tolerance, Withdrawal, and Dependency

136. Pediatric Delerium