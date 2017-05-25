Pediatric Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 29-2
1st Edition
Description
The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to contribute current reviews devoted to critical care in pediatrics. The articles are devoted to Simulation and Impact on Code Sepsis; Cardiac Rapid Response Team/Modified Cardiac PEWS Development; Impact on Cardiopulmonary Arrest Events on Inpatient Cardiac Unit; Promoting Safety in Post-Tracheostomy Placement Patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Through Protocol; Innovation in Hospital-Acquired Pressure Ulcers Prevention in Neonatal Post-Cardiac Surgery Patients; Utilizing an Interactive Patient Care System in an Acute Care Pediatric Hospital Setting to Improve Patient Outcomes; Advances in Pediatric Pulmonary Artery Hypertension; and Creating a Safety Program in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit or Assessing Pain in the Pediatric Intensive Care Patients to name a few. Readers will come away with information that is actionable in the pediatric ICU.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 25th May 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323530040
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323530033
About the Authors
Jerithea Tidwell Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Health Children Medical Center, Plano, TX
Brennan Lewis Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Children's Health Children Medical Center, Plano, TX