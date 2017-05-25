Pediatric Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323530033, 9780323530040

Pediatric Critical Care, An Issue of Critical Nursing Clinics, Volume 29-2

1st Edition

Authors: Jerithea Tidwell Brennan Lewis
eBook ISBN: 9780323530040
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323530033
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2017
Info/Buy
Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The Guest Editors have assembled expert authors to contribute current reviews devoted to critical care in pediatrics. The articles are devoted to Simulation and Impact on Code Sepsis; Cardiac Rapid Response Team/Modified Cardiac PEWS Development; Impact on Cardiopulmonary Arrest Events on Inpatient Cardiac Unit; Promoting Safety in Post-Tracheostomy Placement Patients in the Pediatric Intensive Care Unit Through Protocol; Innovation in Hospital-Acquired Pressure Ulcers Prevention in Neonatal Post-Cardiac Surgery Patients; Utilizing an Interactive Patient Care System in an Acute Care Pediatric Hospital Setting to Improve Patient Outcomes; Advances in Pediatric Pulmonary Artery Hypertension; and Creating a Safety Program in a Pediatric Intensive Care Unit or Assessing Pain in the Pediatric Intensive Care Patients to name a few. Readers will come away with information that is actionable in the pediatric ICU.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2017
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780323530040
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323530033

About the Authors

Jerithea Tidwell Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Health Children Medical Center, Plano, TX

Brennan Lewis Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Children's Health Children Medical Center, Plano, TX

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.