Pediatric Clinical Skills
4th Edition
Description
Pediatric Clinical Skills, 4th Edition, by renowned author Richard B. Goldbloom, is your ideal guide to mastering necessary, often complex and challenging pediatric clinical skills. Written in a clear, informal tone, this book explains the nuances of the child/family interview and history, pediatric physical exam, crucial interpersonal skills, and important issues such as cultural sensitivity, chronic conditions, and athletic participation. An indispensable learning tool for in-training physicians, this book is also a valuable resource for pediatric and family practice physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and all healthcare personnel who work with children.
Key Features
- Discover the best approach and demeanor for interviewing patients and their families.
- Elicit cooperation and gain the maximum value from physical exams of patients of all ages, including preterm and low-birth-weight infants.
- Enhance cultural sensitivity and capably navigate issues associated with chronic conditions, athletic participation, and more.
Table of Contents
1. Family Interviewing and History-Taking
2. Skills for Culturally-Sensitive Care
3. Assessing Physical Growth and Nutrition
4. Evaluating the Newborn: Diagnostic Approach
5. Assessing Congenital Anomalies
6. Developmental and Behavioral Assessment
7. Examining the Head and Neck
8 Examining the Visual System
9 Evaluating the Respiratory System
10 Cardiovascular Assessment of Infants and Children
11 Evaluating Gastrointestinal Symptoms
12 Surgical Assessment of the Abdomen
13 Neurological Examination
14 Psychiatric Assessment of Children and Adolescents
15 Musculoskeletal Examination
16 Clinical Endocrine Evaluation
17 Approaching the Adolescent
18 Gynecological Assessment
19 Assessing the Skin
20 Caring for Children with Chronic Conditions and Their Families
21 Clinical Evaluation for Possible Child Abuse
22 Assessing the Appropriate Role for Children in Health Decisions
23 Palliative Care
Details
- No. of pages:
- 360
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2011
- Published:
- 2nd August 2010
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455706372
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323240208
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781437713978
About the Author
Richard Goldbloom
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics and Chancellor Emeritus, Dalhousie University, Active Medical Staff, IWK Health Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada