Pediatric Clinical Skills - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9781437713978, 9781455706372

Pediatric Clinical Skills

4th Edition

With STUDENT CONSULT Online Access

Authors: Richard Goldbloom
eBook ISBN: 9781455706372
eBook ISBN: 9780323240208
Paperback ISBN: 9781437713978
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 2nd August 2010
Page Count: 360
Description

Pediatric Clinical Skills, 4th Edition, by renowned author Richard B. Goldbloom, is your ideal guide to mastering necessary, often complex and challenging pediatric clinical skills. Written in a clear, informal tone, this book explains the nuances of the child/family interview and history, pediatric physical exam, crucial interpersonal skills, and important issues such as cultural sensitivity, chronic conditions, and athletic participation. An indispensable learning tool for in-training physicians, this book is also a valuable resource for pediatric and family practice physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and all healthcare personnel who work with children.

Key Features

  • Discover the best approach and demeanor for interviewing patients and their families.

  • Elicit cooperation and gain the maximum value from physical exams of patients of all ages, including preterm and low-birth-weight infants.

  • Enhance cultural sensitivity and capably navigate issues associated with chronic conditions, athletic participation, and more.

Table of Contents

1. Family Interviewing and History-Taking

2. Skills for Culturally-Sensitive Care

3. Assessing Physical Growth and Nutrition

4. Evaluating the Newborn: Diagnostic Approach

5. Assessing Congenital Anomalies

6. Developmental and Behavioral Assessment

7. Examining the Head and Neck

8 Examining the Visual System

9 Evaluating the Respiratory System

10 Cardiovascular Assessment of Infants and Children

11 Evaluating Gastrointestinal Symptoms

12 Surgical Assessment of the Abdomen

13 Neurological Examination

14 Psychiatric Assessment of Children and Adolescents

15 Musculoskeletal Examination

16 Clinical Endocrine Evaluation

17 Approaching the Adolescent

18 Gynecological Assessment

19 Assessing the Skin

20 Caring for Children with Chronic Conditions and Their Families

21 Clinical Evaluation for Possible Child Abuse

22 Assessing the Appropriate Role for Children in Health Decisions

23 Palliative Care

Details

No. of pages:
360
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2011
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455706372
eBook ISBN:
9780323240208
Paperback ISBN:
9781437713978

About the Author

Richard Goldbloom

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Pediatrics and Chancellor Emeritus, Dalhousie University, Active Medical Staff, IWK Health Centre, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada

