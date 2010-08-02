Pediatric Clinical Skills, 4th Edition, by renowned author Richard B. Goldbloom, is your ideal guide to mastering necessary, often complex and challenging pediatric clinical skills. Written in a clear, informal tone, this book explains the nuances of the child/family interview and history, pediatric physical exam, crucial interpersonal skills, and important issues such as cultural sensitivity, chronic conditions, and athletic participation. An indispensable learning tool for in-training physicians, this book is also a valuable resource for pediatric and family practice physicians, nurses, physician assistants, and all healthcare personnel who work with children.