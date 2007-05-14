Pediatric Clinical Advisor
2nd Edition
Instant Diagnosis and Treatment, Textbook, Website
Table of Contents
SECTION I Diseases and Disorders
SECTION II Differential Diagnosis
SECTION III Clinical Algorithms
SECTION IV Charts, Formulas, Laboratory Tests, and Values
SECTION V Prevention
Description
Quickly and confidently access the on-demand, go-to guidance you need to diagnose, treat, and manage hundreds of pediatric disorders! A new user-friendly "five-books-in-one" format makes it easier than ever for you to zero in on nearly 400 common pediatric diagnoses, common signs and symptoms (with diagnostic algorithms and differentials), plus commonly used tables, equations, and charts.
Key Features
- Find the specific information you need quickly and easily with the aid of a consistent, bulleted outline format and alphabetical listings of diseases, topics, differential diagnoses, and algorithms.
- Deliver the best outcomes by incorporating clinical pearls from experts in the field into your practice.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 864
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2007
- Published:
- 14th May 2007
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323070584
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323035064
About the Authors
Lynn Garfunkel Author
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY
Jeffrey Kaczorowski Author
Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Strong Children's Hospital, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester, NY
Cynthia Christy Author
Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY