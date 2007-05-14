Pediatric Clinical Advisor - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323035064, 9780323070584

Pediatric Clinical Advisor

2nd Edition

Instant Diagnosis and Treatment, Textbook, Website

Authors: Lynn Garfunkel Jeffrey Kaczorowski Cynthia Christy
eBook ISBN: 9780323070584
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323035064
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 14th May 2007
Page Count: 864
Table of Contents

SECTION I Diseases and Disorders

SECTION II Differential Diagnosis

SECTION III Clinical Algorithms

SECTION IV Charts, Formulas, Laboratory Tests, and Values

SECTION V Prevention

Description

Quickly and confidently access the on-demand, go-to guidance you need to diagnose, treat, and manage hundreds of pediatric disorders! A new user-friendly "five-books-in-one" format makes it easier than ever for you to zero in on nearly 400 common pediatric diagnoses, common signs and symptoms (with diagnostic algorithms and differentials), plus commonly used tables, equations, and charts.

Key Features

  • Find the specific information you need quickly and easily with the aid of a consistent, bulleted outline format and alphabetical listings of diseases, topics, differential diagnoses, and algorithms.
  • Deliver the best outcomes by incorporating clinical pearls from experts in the field into your practice.

Details

No. of pages:
864
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2007
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323070584
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323035064

About the Authors

Lynn Garfunkel Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY

Jeffrey Kaczorowski Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Assistant Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Strong Children's Hospital, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester, NY

Cynthia Christy Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry, Department of Pediatrics, Rochester General Hospital, Rochester, NY

