Pediatric Clerkship Guide
2nd Edition
Description
Here's all the help you need to survive your pediatric clerkship! This handy guide offers you practical, must-have guidance on the causes, clinical evaluation, and treatment of common pediatric conditions—knowledge that every student can and should master. Section 1 outlines the practical skills and procedures you must know on rotation; Sections 2 and 3 describe health conditions organized by presentation (symptom, sign, abnormal lab value) and by specific diagnosis, allowing you to approach a given health problem from either direction.
Key Features
- Organizes material according to the types of questions that you will typically ask during the clerkship.
- Uses Learning Objectives and Key Points boxes to make complex data easier to remember.
- Provides Cases to illustrate the types of clinical scenarios you may experience.
- Includes a multiple-choice exam at the end of the book to help you prepare for clinical exams.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 784
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2008
- Published:
- 22nd January 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323096584
About the Authors
Jerold Woodhead Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Clerkship Coordinator, Department of Pediatrics, Sahai Family Associate Professor of Medical Education, Associate Professor of Pediatrics, University of Iowa Roy J. and Lucille A. Carver College of Medicine, Staff Physician, Division of General Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine, Department of Pediatrics, University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, IA