Pediatric Cardiology
1st Edition
Requisites
Table of Contents
- Pediatric Evaluation of the Cardiac Patient: Exam, Murmurs, Exercise Intolerance, Chest Pain, Palpitations, and Syncope - V. Ben Sivarajan, Victoria L. Vetter, and Marie M. Gleason
2. Critical Heart Disease in the Newborn - Ilana Zeltser and Sarah Tabbutt
3. Cyanotic Heart Disease - Amy B. Schultz and Jacqueline Kreutzer
4. Acyanotic Congenital Heart Defects - Vijaya M. Joshi and Sepehr Sekhavat
5. Cardiomyopathy - P. Nelson Le and Maryanne R.K. Chrisant
6. Acquired Heart Disease - Stephen Paridon
7. Kawasaki Disease - Victoria L. Vetter
8. The Genetics of Congenital Heart Disease - Heike E. Schneider and Elizabeth Goldmuntz
9. Heart Failure in Pediatrics - Jondavid Menteer, Alexa N. Hogarty, and Maryanne R.K. Chrisant
10. Arrhythmias and Sudden Cardiac Death - Jonathan R. Kaltman, Nandini Madan, Victoria L. Vetter, and Larry A. Rhodes
11. The Use of Cardiac Catheterization to Diagnose and Treat Heart Disease in Pediatric Patients - Matthew J. Gillespie, Heike E. Schneider, and Jonathan Rome
12. Fetal Cardiovascular Disease - Jack Rychik
13. Pharmacologic Treatment of Heart Disease - Ronn E. Tanel and Mark D. Levin
14. Surgery for Congenital Heart Disease - Bradley S. Marino, Adam M. Ostrow, and Meryl S. Cohen
15. Special Considerations in Children and Young Adults with Heart Disease - Bernard J. Clark III
16. Preventive Cardiology - Fraz A. Ismat and Richard M. Donner
Index
Description
This new title in the REQUISITES IN PEDIATRICS series guides you through evaluation of the pediatric heart patient with the most common congenital and acquired diseases. As in other volumes in the Pediatric Requisites series, this volume provides rapid-reference features such as uniform, consistently formatted chapters; tables of differential diagnosis; lab values/radiologic studies; treatment/therapy options; and guidance on when to refer. At the end of each chapter, a list of key points helps you study for boards or recertification. Extensive illustrations include EKGs, as well as chest x-rays, echocardiograms, angiograms, and MRIs, to help you understand when to order and how to interpret these tests. Perfect for exam review or quick reference, this is one resource you'll consult again and again.
Key Features
- Consistently formatted chapters make it easy to find the information you need quickly.
- Extensive tables expedite quick reference.
- "When to refer" information help you to investigate all options before referral.
- Excellent resource for board study.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 384
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2006
- Published:
- 10th February 2006
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323023672
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323076388
About the Author
Victoria Vetter
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Pediatrics, The University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine; Chief, Division of Cardiology, The Children's Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA
