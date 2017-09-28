Pediatric Cancer Genetics
1st Edition
Description
Get a quick, expert overview of the many key facets of pediatric cancer genetics with this concise, practical resource by Dr. Nathaniel H. Robin and Meagan Farmer, MS, CGC, MBA. Ideal for pediatric oncologists and all providers who care for children, this easy-to-read reference addresses the remarkable potential of genetic testing as well as the complexities of choosing the correct test, understanding the results, and counseling the family.
Table of Contents
1. Epidemiology of pediatric cancer
2. The genetics evaluation
3. Genetic counseling
4. Cancer biology
5. Genetic testing techniques
6. Genetic syndromes associated with cancer predisposition
7. Ethical and legal issues
8. Multidisciplinary care of pediatric cancer patients
9. Case Examples
Details
- No. of pages:
- 350
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 28th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323495967
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780323485555
About the Author
Nathaniel Robin
Nathaniel H. Robin, MD is a Professor in the Departments of Genetics, Pediatrics, and Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His clinical practice is as a general medical geneticist, with an expertise in craniofacial disorders and the genetics of deafness, and he is the attending geneticist for the UAB Cleft and Craniofacial Clinics. His research has focused on syndrome identification and delineation, craniofacial disorders, and the genetics of deafness. Dr. Robin has authored over 100 peer reviewed publications, reviews, and book chapters, and he directs the educational activities for the UAB Department of Genetics. Dr. Robin has presented nationally on the topics of craniofacial genetics and deafness. He is a member of the board of the Velocardiofacial Syndrome Educational Foundation, and served as the genetics section editor for the Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of the Genetics Residency Programs, University of Alabama, Birmingham, Alabama
Meagan Farmer
Affiliations and Expertise
Genetic Counselor, University of Alabama at Birmingham Cancer and Prenatal Clinics, Birmingham, Alabama