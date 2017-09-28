Pediatric Cancer Genetics

Nathaniel H. Robin, MD is a Professor in the Departments of Genetics, Pediatrics, and Surgery at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. His clinical practice is as a general medical geneticist, with an expertise in craniofacial disorders and the genetics of deafness, and he is the attending geneticist for the UAB Cleft and Craniofacial Clinics. His research has focused on syndrome identification and delineation, craniofacial disorders, and the genetics of deafness. Dr. Robin has authored over 100 peer reviewed publications, reviews, and book chapters, and he directs the educational activities for the UAB Department of Genetics. Dr. Robin has presented nationally on the topics of craniofacial genetics and deafness. He is a member of the board of the Velocardiofacial Syndrome Educational Foundation, and served as the genetics section editor for the Cleft Palate-Craniofacial Journal.