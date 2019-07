Pediatric Brain Tumors Update, An Issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America, Volume 27-1

This issue of Neuroimaging Clinics of North America focuses on Pediatric Brain Tumors, and is edited by Dr. Lara A. Brandão. Articles will include: Posterior fossa tumors in pediatric patients; Supratentorial tumors in pediatric patients; Brain tumors in the neonate; Pineal region masses in pediatric patients; Sellar and suprasellar tumors in pediatric patients; Extraparenchymal lesions in pediatric patients; Tumor and tumor-like masses in pediatric patients that involve multiple spaces; Neuroimaging of innovative peptide base vaccine therapy in pediatric brain tumors; Advanced MRI in pediatric brain tumors: clinical applications; and much more!